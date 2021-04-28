Join us for Cooking with the Cap Times featuring Dan Fox of Heritage Tavern

Join us for our latest Cooking with the Cap Times live event, featuring Dan Fox of Heritage Tavern in conversation with Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians.
A three-time James Beard Award regional semifinalist, Fox owns Heritage Tavern near Madison's Capitol Square, where he's known for dishes using heritage pork — a product of his other businesses, Fox Heritage Farms and Willow Creek Farms. At this event on Thursday, May 20, at 6 p.m., he will demonstrate how to make panko-crusted pork tenderloin with a rhubarb, cabbage and radish slaw.
Register for the event on Zoom and you'll receive the recipe a week in advance. Registrants will also be subscribed to our weekly Madison Life email newsletter, but can unsubscribe at any time.
The demonstration will take place at the test kitchen at Kessenich’s (which is one of the event’s sponsors, along with Sitka Salmon and Krombacher), and owing to an easement of pandemic restrictions, we will be able to invite a handful of Cap Times members to attend the event in person and sample some of the food. Click here for more information about Cap Times membership.
Cooking with the Cap Times events are free to all. Virtual attendees are welcome (but never required!) to cook along, and encouraged to ask questions.
See you there!