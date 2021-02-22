Join us for Cooking with the Cap Times featuring chef Lauren Montelbano

Join us for our second Cooking with the Cap Times video, featuring chef and holistic nutritionist Lauren Montelbano. Most recently the chef at Surya Café, Montelbano makes inventive plant-based dishes drawing from a variety of culinary influences.
She will be speaking with Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians and preparing a recipe live on Wednesday, March 24 starting at 6 p.m.
Montelbano has a multifaceted career in the culinary world. She’s been an organic farmer. She cooked on a cattle ranch in Australia and studied cooking in India and Thailand.
Since coming to Madison, she worked at Oliver’s Public House and Green Owl Café before taking over the kitchens at Surya Café (Garver Feed Mill and Fitchburg).
Montelbano recently struck out on her own with The Vibrant Veg, which encompasses plant-based cooking classes, consulting and work as a personal chef. Her new cookbook “Grounded” focuses on inventive, nutrient-dense, plant-based meals.
Register for the event on Zoom here and you'll receive the recipe in advance. Cooking with the Cap Times events are free to all. Attendees are welcome (but never required!) to cook along, and encouraged to ask questions.