Join us for Cooking with the Cap Times featuring Andrew Kroeger of Fairchild

Join us for the July edition of Cooking with the Cap Times! At 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, food editor Lindsay Christians be making fresh pasta with chef Andrew Kroeger, co-owner of Fairchild on Monroe Street.
Hailing from Onalaska, Wisconsin, Kroeger has built an impressive culinary career since graduating from Le Cordon Bleu in Mendota Heights, Minnesota. Kroeger’s bio includes stints at Thomas Keller’s Bouchon Bistro in Napa Valley, as well as time at several other Michelin-starred spots — Solera, a Spanish tapas restaurant in Minneapolis, and Solbar, at the resort Solage.
Kroeger met his friend and business partner Itaru Nagano while cooking at L’Etoile in Madison. After five years working with ELM Restaurant Group in Austin, Kroeger moved back to town a few years ago to open a restaurant with Nagano: Fairchild.
Kroeger is passionate about handmade pasta, which he’ll be demonstrating how to make, as well as whole animal butchery and seasonal, locally sourced ingredients.
Register for the free event on Zoom and you'll receive the pasta recipe a week in advance. Registrants will also be subscribed to our weekly Madison Life email newsletter, but can unsubscribe at any time.
The demonstration will begin at 6 p.m. in the test kitchen at Kessenich’s (which is one of the event’s sponsors, along with Sitka Salmon Shares, Epic and Plain Spoke Cocktail Co.). Cooking with the Cap Times events are free to all. Virtual attendees are welcome (but never required!) to cook along, and encouraged to ask questions.
See you there!