'It's the best thing to sell': People's Bakery is on the market

“We can give all the information, all the suppliers, where we get chickpeas, grape leaves, the red bell pepper and walnuts for the muhammara,” she said. “If anybody can run a similar business over there they’re going to do great, you know? Everything is set up. They just have to turn the key and get in and start the business, and they can change whatever.”

Nabil came home from the hospital three weeks ago. He now takes 12 medications for a variety of things, Mary said, but he got the COVID-19 vaccine and he’s on the mend.

Everyone is getting ready to move on. Antonio Perez, the baker, is getting ready to retire and return to Mexico, Mary said, where he owns two homes. They went back to the store recently to pick up some emotional effects and prepare the space.

It has all been an emotional experience for Nabil. He doesn’t want to sell, Mary said. They just have to.

“Most people are so sad, they see us going,” Mary said. “I hope the next person comes and can serve the community, either with the same kind of food or whatever they like.

“We didn’t look at the people like a money making machine. They were people for us. We’re going to miss them.”

