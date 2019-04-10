As the food editor of the Cap Times, Lindsay Christians has always had questions about how a restaurant gets made. How do you design a menu? What is it like to get a building up to code? What makes a memorable logo? How do figure out what your restaurant should sound like, or smell like, or feel like?
With Making a Restaurant, a new mini-series of the Corner Table, Lindsay is getting some answers.
Making a Restaurant will feature interviews with experts on finance, design, menu creation, architecture and all the other things restaurateurs need to think about when turning their idea into a brick-and-mortar reality.
On episode one of the mini-series, which launches today, Lindsay talks with Caitlin Suemnicht, the chief creative officer at Food Fight Restaurant Group, about some of the fundamentals of opening a new restaurant. Suemnicht is no stranger to the process — she's helped open nine locations during her time at the well-known Madison dining collective.
In their conversation, Lindsay and Caitlin talk about where inspiration for a new restaurant comes from, what it's like to re-launch an existing local favorite, whether a concept inspires a location or vice-versa, and some of the mistakes a restaurateur can make in the planning and building phases of a project.
The Corner Table can be found on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud, and most other podcasting platforms. You can access its RSS feed here.
Other Cap Times podcasts include Jessie Opoien's state politics podcast Wedge Issues, the local government podcast Madsplainers, Katelyn Ferral's 2017 series The Cost of Opportunity about student loan debt and ongoing Cap Times Talks.