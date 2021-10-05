Individual touches makes Ember Foods Indian dishes shine

Yakub Kazi, co-owner of Ember Foods, has long wanted to have his own food business. He finally started to take steps to make that happen in 2019, signing on to be a vendor at the Madison Public Market. That project has been mired in delays and pushed back opening dates, but in the meantime, Ember has begun to thrive.
The pandemic offered them an opportunity to provide takeaway meals, something they might not have otherwise done. Kazi said customers told him they were looking for warm, comforting and familiar flavors and Ember’s foods fulfilled their needs. Vending at local events and through online orders at Christine’s Kitchen, a shared commercial kitchen space on the east side, Ember has found a loyal audience of customers who keep coming back for the distinct and potent flavors that Kazi and his wife and co-owner Nausheen Qureishi imbue in everything they cook.
That Ember’s dishes seem to evoke strong reactions and loyalty from their customers is no coincidence. The business’ keys to success are simple, but effective. Kazi is a big believer in observation. When he was younger, he was a menswear fashion designer in India. It turns out there’s more overlap in that skill set and food business entrepreneur than one might suspect.
“It’s the same principle of visualizing. I visualize what I think people will like. You need to see how people react to something, how they react to different tastes and you learn a lot from that. You learn a lot by observing. Observation is a big key to success,” he said.
Whether he’s soliciting instant feedback from customers or eating at local Indian restaurants to see what dishes are popular with the clientele, Kazi is constantly taking in information and using it to decide what Ember might serve up next.
“This concept of mine has always been there. Give something new, something different. As a fabric designer, I did the same. I already had that principle in my working style,” he said.
He found customers asking him for more spice, more flavor, Kazi said. They were sick of bland, Americanized versions of dishes they loved, they told him. So Ember started serving up food the same way Kazi and Qureishi cook it at home. And they’ve found people love it.
“We started with samosas and lassi and customers asked for more items,” he said.
Qureishi creates all Ember’s spice blends herself, grinding and mixing some combination of carom seeds, asafoetida, cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, cumin, ginger, garlic, green chiles, cilantro, bay leaves, salt and pepper to achieve maximum flavor.
She is also the talent behind Ember’s mango lassi ($5), which has proven to be one of their most popular offerings. They have sold out of it multiple times at recent events. Qureishi starts with Alphonso mango puree. Native to western India, Alphonso mangoes are prized for their flavor and fragrance. Using another spice blend, she creates the creamy, refreshing drink.
Before moving to Madison, Kazi lived in Sydney, Australia for more than 20 years. He also spent time living in Israel and traveling around the world. The result is the food Ember offers is steeped in Indian traditional cooking and improved with the influences he picked up from around the world.
“I try to bring those skills and what I’ve seen into whatever I’m doing at the moment. Marrying in the best parts to give people something different,” he said.
The best example is Ember’s tandoori chicken plate ($15). The meal is a staple of Indian cooking, especially here in the US and features a chicken thigh and leg marinated in yogurt and spices overnight before cooking. It is served with a cole slaw that uses the tandoori spices alongside mustard and traditional slaw ingredients to create a tangy side. And it is served with a garlic dipping sauce that Kazi said is popular in Australia, but has Lebanese roots. He was unable to find it anywhere in America, so went about creating a version himself.
Kazi’s commitment to flavor shines through in Ember’s tamarind chutney, which is served with vegetable samosas (4 for $10) and onion pakoras ($10). He says the chutney takes two weeks to make and he has plans to bottle and sell it in the future. Sweet at first, with a spicy kick after, the chutney is a multi-day process that involves soaking the fruit, then squeezing out the pulp and straining it twice. It’s then mixed with clove, ginger, salt, red and green chiles and cooked. The result is a spicy kick that adds another layer of flavor.
Both the samosas and pakora are fresh-fried. Both are Indian street food and Kazi said he wanted to provide the experience of getting them hot and crispy from a cart in India. He brings a deep fryer along to events and churns out hundreds of orders.
Until they are able to open their stall at the Madison Public Market, customers can find Ember’s foods at each of the three Willy St. Co-Op locations. Samosas, onion pakoras and chana masala are once again available on the hot bar. Ember partakes in a number of events around the city, so check their website and Facebook page for announcements. They took part in Dane Buy Local’s first Soup’s On event, making an Indo-Chinese sweet corn chicken soup and tandoori chicken soup and they plan to join the event when it happens again in November.