Individual touches makes Ember Foods Indian dishes shine

Before moving to Madison, Kazi lived in Sydney, Australia for more than 20 years. He also spent time living in Israel and traveling around the world. The result is the food Ember offers is steeped in Indian traditional cooking and improved with the influences he picked up from around the world.

“I try to bring those skills and what I’ve seen into whatever I’m doing at the moment. Marrying in the best parts to give people something different,” he said.

The best example is Ember’s tandoori chicken plate ($15). The meal is a staple of Indian cooking, especially here in the US and features a chicken thigh and leg marinated in yogurt and spices overnight before cooking. It is served with a cole slaw that uses the tandoori spices alongside mustard and traditional slaw ingredients to create a tangy side. And it is served with a garlic dipping sauce that Kazi said is popular in Australia, but has Lebanese roots. He was unable to find it anywhere in America, so went about creating a version himself.