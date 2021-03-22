Indigenous chef Elena Terry plants seeds of a sustainable future

Cooking over Zoom wasn’t the same, but Terry’s warmth came through the screen. She couldn’t stop grinning as she talked about a tree sap run (“warmer days are coming!”). Terry aims to demystify her ingredients in much the same way that Christy McKenzie at Pasture and Plenty wants to connect diners to local farmers, so they’ll seek those farmers out at markets and on restaurant menus.

“I really appreciate the flavors we’re able to get from these Indigenous ingredients, and complementing them with a little bit of relatability for our palate,” Terry said. “Somebody might perceive a shepherd’s pie as a comfort food. Everything I put into this pie, for me, is comforting.

“The flavors, textures, go together. ... Even this onion is fulfilling its destiny by flavoring our food and providing nourishment. I want to use as much of it as possible.”