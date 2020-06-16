In new book 'How to Eat,' Mark Bittman digs into diet

There’s an undercurrent in this book of the loss of control many Americans feel about what and how they eat.

We look for silver bullets, Americans tend to. There’s no magic diet. There are a variety of diets that work, and they all have something in common. They’re not starving yourself. They’re not avoiding gluten or lactose or lectins or fully avoiding fat. They’re about eating a variety of foods and concentrating on eating plants.

Marketers want us to be confused. There are people profiting from different diets. You can buy a zillion different foods that are gluten free or keto-friendly or whatever. And yet 90% of foods are naturally gluten free. Keto doesn’t mean that much and hasn’t been demonstrated to be an effective diet.

What is effective is a diet not high in animal products, very low in junk food, very high in unprocessed plants. That’s the message. It’s not confusing! It’s just hard to execute.

What role does food play in social justice?

We’ve had a problem with land distribution in the United States from day one. That needs to be addressed. People who want to farm, who want to grow food for themselves and others, should have the opportunity to do that. Food comes from land and independence comes from land.