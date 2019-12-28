2019 in Food: Live podcasts, a staffing crisis, and family tables

Here are a few of my favorite food stories of 2019.

The Family Table

Kathy Brozyna, a thoughtful, observant local food writer, had the idea for a family-focused series highlighting the cultural traditions of her friends and neighbors. She called it "The Family Table," and in a series of personal essays she explored the cuisines of Japan, China, Greece and El Salvador as recreated here in Madison.

This essay, about Cantonese potstickers made in the home of Lucy Lomeli with her mother, He Lin, was one of my favorites. Expect the next installment of The Family Table in January 2020.

