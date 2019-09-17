Madison College Chef Series 2019-20

Each event runs 5-8 p.m. There’s a reception with passed appetizers and a cash bar for the first hour. The interview and demo start at 6 p.m.

Tickets on Eventbrite cost $35 for the general public (students attend free). The space at 1701 Wright St., room B1285, has room for 75 guests and an overflow room for 40 more. Interviews and demos are recorded and posted on YouTube a few weeks after they occur.

Sept. 25 Christine Cikowski and Joshua Kulp of Honey Butter Fried Chicken and Sunday Dinner Club, both in Chicago

Oct. 23 Michael W. Twitty, author, “The Cooking Gene”

Nov. 13 Tony and Cathy Mantuano, owner of Spiaggia and Café Spiaggia, both in Chicago

Dec. 11 Graham Elliot, Petit Harvest in Santa Monica, Coast at MGM Cotai in Macao

Jan. 29, 2020 Phillip Foss, EL Ideas in Chicago

Feb. 26, 2020 Zach Engle, Galit in Chicago

March 11, 2020 Lisa Ludwinski, Sister Pie in Detroit

April 15, 2020 Gavin Kaysen, Spoon & Stable, Bellecour and Demi, all in Minneapolis

May 6, 2020 To be determined