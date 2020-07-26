Ice Cream Social sells small batches for big change

Ervin started experimenting with no-churn ice cream in 2017. Before purchasing an ice cream maker or trying out creative flavors, her goal was to develop the perfect vanilla base. She made 15 batches, enlisting her boyfriend, Colin Camp, as a taste-tester.

With each batch, Ervin wrote down the exact process, noting what she liked and didn’t like about it, tweaking the recipe to achieve the best texture.

“Hands down, the best ones were always the ones that aged for 24 hours,” she said.

The practice of aging the base is heavily debated among foodies, but most agree that the process leads to smoother, fluffier ice cream with fewer ice crystals. The extra hours in the refrigerator allow the base to get very cold before churning, which firms up the fat droplets, resulting in a more stable ice cream that holds air better, making it fluffier.

“She's very meticulous about making ice cream,” Camp said. At first, he didn’t have much of a refined palate, so every batch tasted good, but not distinguishable.