I’ll be back...with lunch: Rolling robots terminate hunger pangs

By the time 6E70 got to Slichter Hall, it was one of four robots on the same path, all heading to different destinations. 6E70 parked in front of the door to the residence hall and waited patiently. The app notified Crooks that his food was here, and a couple of minutes later he came out to retrieve it. Just like Yauch had done, he used the phone app to unlock 6E70’s door and retrieve his lunch.

“Thank you!” 6E70 exclaimed. “Have a nice day!”

As an engineering major, Crooks said he’s particularly fond of the robots. “It’s really fun to see this technology being used in this way. I just like them.”

6E70 zipped back up the way he came, and Ruthie and I assumed we’d follow him back to Dejope. But instead of turning right at Observatory Drive, he turned left. Another order must have come in at another food service location requiring his attention.

At the end of the day, all the robots come back to Dejope, where they go down into the basement and park on charging mats for the night, getting ready for the next day’s tasks. Heintz said we weren’t allowed to see the charging stations. I guess even robots need a little privacy.

If you see a little robot with a jack ’o’ lantern sticker rolling around campus, be sure to say hi to 6E70. But don’t get in his way. He has work to do.

