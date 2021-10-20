However you say it, 'snackeasy' Oz by Oz opens in downtown Madison

A new bar winkingly dubbed a “snackeasy” opened Tuesday night at 113 King St.
Oz by Oz — pronounced either like it looks or “ounce by ounce,” choose your own adventure — is the latest project from the owners of the Settle Down Tavern next door (117 S. Pinckney St.). The location used to be Context Clothing.
“I love Madison, but it could use a couple more great cocktail bars,” said co-owner Brian Bartels. “I think people are enjoying cocktails more and more. If it gets more people excited about the creative side, awesome.”
Open at first from 4 p.m. until close Mondays through Thursdays, Oz by Oz can seat about 45 people with space for eight at the bar. In the day, “beautiful natural light comes in,” Bartels said, “and in the nighttime, it turns into a sexy little lounge.”
Settle Down co-owners Ryan Huber and Sam Parker owned Context, and the trio began planning how to remake it about six months ago. The bar is across the street from another new cocktail bar, Plain Spoke Cocktail Co., and near a new ice cream shop called Good News.
Huber, who is “so familiar with the walls and vibe and the light,” Bartels said, designed Oz by Oz with local art and secondhand furniture. Some of these are personal: Bartels’ parents just moved out of the house in Reedsburg where they’d lived for 50 years.
“My mom was like, ‘I have so much stuff, I have to get rid of it,’” Bartels said. “A lot of it’s in here right now. We didn’t have a lot of money, so we got creative.”
Like Dark Horse, a new art-focused bar recently opened by the Salvatore’s Tomato Pies team on East Washington Avenue, Oz by Oz will showcase work by local artists. And like the unclassifiable distillery/bar Imaginary Factory, Oz by Oz aims for playfulness over exclusivity. Bartels likes the romanticism of a speakeasy, but not the “if you know, you know” attitude.
“We have big open windows. We’re not hiding behind a curtain,” Bartels said. “We want people to feel welcome and let them know their weirdness is welcome.”
The bar menu at Oz by Oz will feature a Black Squirrel old fashioned (an ode to the black squirrels of Reedsburg), a cocktail with Raisin Bran-infused brandy and a shot of milk on the side, and The Peanuts Take Manhattan, with peanut Angostura bitters.
Bartels makes a lot of his own bitters — toasted pecan bitters, Twizzler bitters, cranberry bitters, “a couple fun ginger-y bitters.” The bar menu will heavily feature amari, bitter Italian spirits said to have medicinal properties.
Meanwhile, the Settle Down team is working on a supper club project in Maple Bluff. Cranberry Supper Club, located at 617 N. Sherman Ave. in the former Jacobson Meats building, should seat about 80 and could open early next year.
And they’re building out a basement prep kitchen for Oz by Oz. Phase two could involve a bit more food, but mostly it will stick to snacks. Bartels said the bar will evolve. He likes the idea of the bar as “this living, breathing organism subject to interpretation.”
“There’s an element of theatricality to what we’re trying to do here,” he said. “I’m not saying like smoke and mirrors, but I really do believe in this magical potion of a social environment, where people are interacting and there are spirits. ... It’s an interesting thing to put in a bottle, shake it up and see what comes out.”
