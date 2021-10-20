However you say it, 'snackeasy' Oz by Oz opens in downtown Madison

Bartels makes a lot of his own bitters — toasted pecan bitters, Twizzler bitters, cranberry bitters, “a couple fun ginger-y bitters.” The bar menu will heavily feature amari, bitter Italian spirits said to have medicinal properties.

Meanwhile, the Settle Down team is working on a supper club project in Maple Bluff. Cranberry Supper Club, located at 617 N. Sherman Ave. in the former Jacobson Meats building, should seat about 80 and could open early next year.

And they’re building out a basement prep kitchen for Oz by Oz. Phase two could involve a bit more food, but mostly it will stick to snacks. Bartels said the bar will evolve. He likes the idea of the bar as “this living, breathing organism subject to interpretation.”

“There’s an element of theatricality to what we’re trying to do here,” he said. “I’m not saying like smoke and mirrors, but I really do believe in this magical potion of a social environment, where people are interacting and there are spirits. ... It’s an interesting thing to put in a bottle, shake it up and see what comes out.”

