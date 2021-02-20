How to think smarter about ordering takeout and delivery

The company now has more than 400 employees in Madison. It doubled its drivers, up 109% over the previous year. Unlike some third party delivery companies, EatStreet drivers are employees, not independent contractors.

“A lot of people who have signed up to drive are restaurant workers put out of work because of the pandemic,” Howard said. “People working in restaurants, servers, hosts — we have seen them come over and be drivers for us. That’s been a highlight for us.”

RED, a sushi restaurant on West Washington Avenue, worked for several years with EatStreet (its offices are in the same building; Howard is a personal fan). Third party delivery fit their needs when the restaurant was bustling for dine-in.

“There’s a reason those services exist,” said RED assistant general manager Rachel Laseke. “Frankly we didn’t have the time or resources to invest in trying to create our own system. You’re paying for the convenience for someone else handling the logistics and the tech and guest communication.”

With its patio closing, RED wanted to retain employees over the winter, reduce commission fees on takeout and exert more control over the process. On Oct. 19, RED brought delivery in house. It has been “an adventure and a learning experience.”