How Culver's created its take on the veggie burger

All of these food companies are trying to solve a similar problem: How to make something marketable that meets the "less meat" moment.

Meanwhile, burger dudes on YouTube, accustomed to reviewing greasy bags of Five Guys and Arby’s from the driver’s seat of their cars, don’t know what to make of the texture of the Harvest Veggie patty. It falls apart. The cheese inside confuses them.

Plant-based “meat” is trying for similarity, while the Harvest Veggie burger looks and tastes like vegetables, cheese and grains. That seems to be the point.

Growing through a pandemic

With contact-light drive-thru windows and comfort foods like cheese curds and milkshakes, Culver’s was well-positioned to ride out the pandemic. Certain individual Culver’s stores in Appleton, Kenosha, Oshkosh, Sheboygan and Sturtevant took out Paycheck Protection Program loans, but most did not.

“I was astonished, gobsmacked at the numbers,” Adkins said, “and the incredible perseverance and creativity that our franchisees exhibited to accommodate that shift in service to a single drive-thru lane.”