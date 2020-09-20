How about them apples? Pick your own, make a cocktail

Apples are ripe for picking at Wisconsin orchards. But you may need to have a plan first.
At Eplegaarden in Fitchburg, pick-your-own varieties include Royal Cortland, Gala, Fuji and Golden Supreme. Some orchards, like Appleberry Farm in Cross Plains, require visitors to reserve a spot to pick their own McIntosh, JonaMac and RubyMac apples (this applies to weekends only, so far).
At Door Creek Orchard in Cottage Grove, pick-your-own reservations are made available by Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday at the latest. Orchard manager Liz Griffith said time slots have been filling up fast.
“If you have your heart set on coming, jump on it real quick,” she said. That’s true for cider too, which sold out by 10 a.m. on Sunday last weekend.
Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the inside of Door Creek’s store is not open to the public and there are no apples cut for sampling this year.
Shoppers do not need a reservation to come to the window and buy cider, doughnuts, grapes and already picked apples by the pound ($2.50-$3.25). Currently under “what’s ripe” are Honeycrisp, Jonafree, McIntosh, Cortland, Gala, JonaMac, Jonafree and baker-friendly Northwestern Greening seconds.
It can feel strange to go to an orchard and buy apples sight unseen. A rule of thumb to use is that apples usually weigh about a third of a pound. Door Creek displays a demo bag to help folks estimate how many they need for pies, cakes, sauce and eating out of hand.
COVID-19 isn’t the only challenge orchards had this year. A May 9 overnight freeze took a toll on Door Creek’s fruit, with parts of the orchard getting down to 22 degrees Fahrenheit. It wasn’t as bad as they feared, but it took out some early heirloom varieties and led to other crops being of lesser quantity and quality than Door Creek hoped.
“Everyone’s been very positive and patient, bearing with us in this strange COVID season with all the changes,” Griffith said. “It’s been wonderful and we’re very thankful.”
Honey, cinnamon, cider
Once you score some cider, bar consultant Robert Freeman has a good idea of what you can do with it. Freeman tends bar Sundays and Mondays at Player’s Sports Bar at 2013 Winnebago St., which has expanded onto an outdoor patio.
“When I think of apple cider, I think of fall flavors — chai, clove, allspice, cinnamon and orange,” Freeman said. “So I go with those flavors first.”
Freeman designed this warm cocktail, which he calls the Saturday Sun, to be non-alcoholic. It starts with a steeped back of black tea that is warmed with cider, sweetened with a little honey syrup and balanced with a splash of lemon juice.
“There’s a low amount of sugar in this cocktail, because the cider was sweet by itself,” said Freeman. Drinkers who want even more warmth can add bourbon or blackberry brandy.
“As soon as there was a chill in the air, people started asking for blackberry brandy,” he said. Bourbon’s a good match too, because “the characteristics the barrel gives bourbon are the same fall flavors, the baking spices.”
Order this drink on a Sunday or Monday night on the outdoor patio at Player’s and it will set you back $5 for a non-alcoholic version or $8 with spirits. Note: Player’s is cash-only.
To make it at home, Freeman used Tazo chai and recommends J. Henry Bourbon, Woodford Reserve or Maker’s Mark for the bourbon.
Saturday Sun
Makes 1.
4 ounces chai
2 ounces fresh apple cider
1/4 ounce honey syrup
1/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
6 dashes Bittercube Trinity Bitters
1 1/4 ounce bourbon or blackberry brandy (optional)
Garnish: lemon slice, cloves, cinnamon stick
Make the chai by steeping a tea bag with 4 ounces of hot water for five minutes. Remove the tea bag. To the tea, add the cider, honey syrup, lemon juice, bitters and bourbon or brandy if using. Garnish with a lemon slice skewered with cloves and stir with a cinnamon stick. Serve warm.
Note: To make honey syrup, combine equal parts hot water and honey and stir until smooth.
