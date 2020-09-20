How about them apples? Pick your own, make a cocktail

Shoppers do not need a reservation to come to the window and buy cider, doughnuts, grapes and already picked apples by the pound ($2.50-$3.25). Currently under “what’s ripe” are Honeycrisp, Jonafree, McIntosh, Cortland, Gala, JonaMac, Jonafree and baker-friendly Northwestern Greening seconds.

It can feel strange to go to an orchard and buy apples sight unseen. A rule of thumb to use is that apples usually weigh about a third of a pound. Door Creek displays a demo bag to help folks estimate how many they need for pies, cakes, sauce and eating out of hand.

COVID-19 isn’t the only challenge orchards had this year. A May 9 overnight freeze took a toll on Door Creek’s fruit, with parts of the orchard getting down to 22 degrees Fahrenheit. It wasn’t as bad as they feared, but it took out some early heirloom varieties and led to other crops being of lesser quantity and quality than Door Creek hoped.

“Everyone’s been very positive and patient, bearing with us in this strange COVID season with all the changes,” Griffith said. “It’s been wonderful and we’re very thankful.”

Honey, cinnamon, cider