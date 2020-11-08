Homey Kettle Black Kitchen gives tired cooks a break

If 2020 had gone the way Brian Hamilton hoped, Kettle Black Kitchen would have been a fixture at summer east side festivals.
“I thought I could do the festival circuit, you know, there’s five or six of them right around here — Fete de Marquette, the Willy Street Fair,” Hamilton said. “I started my business, got my permits and got accepted ... and that was right when the big ’rona hit.”
Hamilton was of course referring to coronavirus, which shut down restaurants and festivals alike. (COVID-19 is still raging in Wisconsin, including significant spread in Dane County).
In late September, Hamilton realized he had the business permits and the commercial kitchen space to launch his business anyway. He and his wife, Alicia, found initial success pairing pre-made food items with the trailers they rent through one of their other businesses, Shady Grove Fancy Camping.
From there, word of mouth has grown, and he’s planning to sign a lease soon on a small brick and mortar space on East Johnson Street. Kettle Black Kitchen could be open by December.
“Consistency on the menu has made it easier,” Hamilton said. “People are looking for opportunities to eat stuff they don’t cook at home. Hopefully I can take most of the messy prep work.”
Kettle Black’s offerings — meal kits, freezer meals and ready-to-eat salads, soups and dessert — aim to meet a collective craving for comfort. Hamilton defines “comfort food” broadly, “something authentic and approachable, that maybe makes you think of your mom or someone you admire that has cooked for you in the past.”
Lately that has meant a freezer-to-oven shepherd’s pie ($12) with Irish cheddar whipped into the potato topping, and fresh shrimp spring rolls ($12) with a peanut-hoisin dipping sauce. Carnitas ($14) are served with corn tortillas and little containers of chopped white onion, cilantro, fresh jalapeños, queso fresco and lime.
“Tacos don’t usually come to mind as comfort food, they’re more of a street food,” Hamilton said. “But if you do a family style taco kit and sit around the table, you fill your house with a beautiful smell. It’s beautiful to look at. It makes everyone happy.”
Tavern style
Kettle Black Kitchen designs dishes to serve two to four adults, or a single working parent and a couple of kids. Hamilton wants the service to be accessible. Entrees cost between $12 and $14. There are no subscriptions, portions are generous and it’s easy to scale up.
“People are spending more time at home, but a lot of people don’t have the energy or know how to prepare good food from scratch,” Hamilton said. “If it was just cooking, everyone would do it. Prep is often the messiest part.”
Hamilton’s freezer meals are comfort classics of the upper Midwest — lasagna, Salisbury steak, pot pies, shepherd’s pie. For meal kits, like chicken and dumpling soup and pan-seared cod with mushrooms, he posts quick “how to” videos.
In a recent one about a baked cheese steak sandwich kit, Hamilton threw in a dig about electric stoves and joked about keeping the sandwiches away from his family while they rested.
“Part of the mission is to bring people back to the kitchen,” he said. In most families, “at least one person knows how to cook, but nobody wants to cook all the time. I have pubby kind of food as well, so people can have a meal that’s totally different than what they normally cook.”
Kettle Black offers several add-ons, like a big, colorful salad with carrot tahini dressing ($10), breakfast taquitos ($10) and seasonal soups like butternut squash bisque ($8).
There are vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. The menu will always have a seasonal dish or two, like an autumn pasta bowl ($12) with turkey and cranberries that Alicia likes so much, she asks him to bring extras home.
Dessert is a team effort. The Hamiltons are home schooling their daughter Eleanor, age 7. Alicia and Eleanor make ice cream from scratch and bake the cookies (recently chocolate chip) for ice cream sandwiches.
“We incorporate her math lessons into it,” Hamilton said. “She’s selling me the cookies and we’re teaching her how to do the math on each cookie to find out how much she has to sell each one for, to make a certain amount of money.
“She’ll probably learn that lesson before I do!”
Scaling up (and down)
Hamilton has already learned from some early missteps. He needs to scale his portion size down a bit, he said — as a restaurant cook, the portions always look to small, so he adds more. At first he was changing the entire menu every week, which became unsustainable quickly.
“I put up a menu and the response was overwhelmingly great,” Hamilton said. “I got so much word of mouth and people loved it. It was so good, the second week I totally blew it.”
Now Hamilton knows that if he makes fried chicken again, he may not offer so many side dishes. And keeping an entrée like carnitas on the menu for several weeks in a row means that when folks try it and love it, there’s time for their friends to get some, too.
The other sticky point is packaging. The plastic containers for the ready-to-eat meals are not recyclable, though they are reusable for home cooks, who can send them through the dishwasher. (Hamilton’s commercial dishwasher would melt them, so he can’t reuse them.)
“When I have a brick and mortar, we can go to Pyrex and Mason jars,” Hamilton said. “Definitely in my plan is to find that balance where we can be more sustainable without being prohibitively expensive.”
Kettle Black has already expanded from one pick-up day at his east side home to two, Tuesdays and Fridays. Orders must come in a day and a half in advance, to give him time to prep.
Hamilton joked that in the restaurant industry, where he has worked for decades, he is either a legend or a cautionary tale. He spent much of his career in the front of house, and starting Kettle Black has given him a chance to return to cooking. To make ends meet, he’s also been working at the Ohio Tavern (closed for the winter) and cooking at Player’s Sports Bar.
This adds up to where his family was a month ago, when the Hamiltons had three businesses and two part-time jobs while also home-schooling their kids. If Brian Hamilton didn’t own Black Kettle Kitchen, his is exactly the kind of family that might need it most.
“It was crazy and it still is,” said Hamilton. “This is very much a family business.”
