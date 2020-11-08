Homey Kettle Black Kitchen gives tired cooks a break

There are vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. The menu will always have a seasonal dish or two, like an autumn pasta bowl ($12) with turkey and cranberries that Alicia likes so much, she asks him to bring extras home.

Dessert is a team effort. The Hamiltons are home schooling their daughter Eleanor, age 7. Alicia and Eleanor make ice cream from scratch and bake the cookies (recently chocolate chip) for ice cream sandwiches.

“We incorporate her math lessons into it,” Hamilton said. “She’s selling me the cookies and we’re teaching her how to do the math on each cookie to find out how much she has to sell each one for, to make a certain amount of money.

“She’ll probably learn that lesson before I do!”

Scaling up (and down)

Hamilton has already learned from some early missteps. He needs to scale his portion size down a bit, he said — as a restaurant cook, the portions always look to small, so he adds more. At first he was changing the entire menu every week, which became unsustainable quickly.

“I put up a menu and the response was overwhelmingly great,” Hamilton said. “I got so much word of mouth and people loved it. It was so good, the second week I totally blew it.”