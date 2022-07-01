 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Madison Media Partners Inc., madison.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Stoughton Health
Here are Madison restaurants to try this July 4th weekend
alert top story

Here are Madison restaurants to try this July 4th weekend

  • 0
Young Blood exterior

Getting a seat at the King Street sidewalk café with its cheerful turquoise umbrellas isn't easy on a nice weekend evening.

 Samara Kalk Derby | Wisconsin State Journal

Your long summer weekend will probably include grilling burgers or veggies on the grill. But if you want to take some time to relax and discover a new restaurant, we've got you covered.

Wisconsin State Journal restaurant reporter Samara Kalk Derby does the work of discovering tasty places to eat for you. 

Most recently, she reviewed Rosaline's Cafe and its hidden patio, tasted the Donfather at Stadium Takeout and described the mouthwatering food at Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine.

People are also reading…

With the weather forecast in the 80s for the weekend, you might be tempted to find a nice patio. Samara profiled five restaurants with outdoor dining that you can try.

You can find all of her restaurant reviews at Madison.com, which has free unlimited access through the July 4 holiday. You can continue to stay in the know about the hottest restaurants through reviews, newsletters and alerts by subscribing to the website.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Megan Thee Stallion swears by these four skincare secrets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics