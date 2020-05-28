Storms were in the forecast Wednesday when Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona opened its tasting room and beer garden to the public for the first time in two months.

The weather matters more this spring, as bars, restaurants and breweries adjust to limits on indoor dining and increased physical distance — both indoors and outdoors — between patrons.

“We’ve had to change all the seating arrangements,” said Kathy Hiteman, Wisconsin Brewing Company’s retail manager. “We changed ordering procedures. Because we have an outside venue, we have to make sure everybody socially distances.”

The first phase of the Forward Dane Plan began on Tuesday at 8 a.m. Phase One requires restaurants and bars to limit indoor dining and drinking to 25% of capacity. Tables must be spaced six feet apart, with a maximum of six people from the same family or household per table.

The spread of the coronavirus is still very much a concern. On Wednesday, Dane County saw the biggest jump in new cases of COVID-19 since the end of March.

But bar owners, restaurateurs and brewers across the county expressed cautious optimism as they began to reopen their doors to a fraction of their usual clientele.

“I think people are feeling pretty safe, our employees are feeling pretty safe,” Hiteman said. “Is there pushback? Yeah. I don’t blame people one bit — if they don’t feel safe, please don’t come. We want everyone to feel comfortable and have fun, but be safe.”

Wisconsin Brewing Company plans to host live music again this summer, starting with The String Benders from 6-9 p.m. on Friday. They’ve trained staff on heightened sanitation, posted signs and asked everyone to wear a mask when possible.

“We reached out to the city of Verona to make sure they thought it was OK to have people outside,” said Hiteman. “We have no idea how many people are going to come. Some are going to be excited and some are going to be nervous. We don’t know what it will be like.”

Limited seating

Delta Beer Lab, a “social laboratory and taproom” on Badger Road, didn’t jump right in the first day they were allowed to reopen. Tim Piotrowski, who co-owns the business and goes by Pio, wanted to make sure their community was ready to return. The current plan is to open with reduced hours (2-6 p.m.) on Monday.

“Part of the reason we waited is we don’t want too many people,” Piotrowski said. “We don’t want to have to keep people away, but we have to open up. We can’t go a year until a vaccine.

“The folks who don’t believe this is real, who don’t want to take precautions, we’re worried they’re going to hurt our business.”

Delta has reduced its usual 21 bar stools to eight, with 56 seats inside down from a total capacity of 240. It’s uncommon (though not impossible) to drink a beer while wearing a mask, but Delta wants folks to bring them. They’re asking folks to adapt.

“At this point our plan is for staff to wear masks the whole time they’re working,” Piotrowski said. “Our hope is that our guests will wear a mask when they move around. When they come up to order a beer, when they go to the restroom, they wear a mask.”

Lucille, a pizzeria and bar at 101 King St., plans to reopen on June 10 after a remodel. Co-owner Patrick Sweeney said there will be “a lot more greenery,” with every other booth on the mezzanine filled with plants and flowers.

Floor-to-ceiling windows on Lucille’s main floor completely fold open. They’re putting in bar-height tables around the bar and keeping the aisle to the bathroom clear.

“There’s a ton of artistic and creative signage that’s going to be on display,” Sweeney said. “It’s going to start at the door, signs about how to properly space yourself, how to wait. We’re probably going to move the host stand into the vestibule so the line starts at the front door and not once you get into the restaurant.”

Lucille’s sister restaurant, Merchant, was already set to undergo a larger renovation that’s still going through city approvals, Sweeney said. That’s been planned for the better part of a year and will, hopefully, include open-air enclosures, operable windows, a completely renovated kitchen space and new bathrooms. That remodel may now happen in September or October.

Both Lucille and Merchant are on a stretch of South Pinckney Street the city has designated as a potential “café zone,” where restaurants could close most of the street and put in extra space for outdoor dining.

“I’m feeling hopeful, actually,” Sweeney said. “If the city is willing to actually make an effort to work with restaurants and open up street dining, I’d have a lot to say about that. We could open it up for the summer ... We need to completely rethink the way (restaurants) are going to reopen.”

Lucille will have limited evening hours until phase two, Sweeney said, to discourage a late night scene.

Maduro, a cigar and cocktail bar on 117 E. Main St., decided to do the same when it reopened.

“It’s been really mellow,” said co-owner Vanessa Shipley. “So far we’ve had no issues. We’re going to plan on staying open until 10, to avoid chances of drunken misbehaving.”

Inside the bar was “pretty sparse looking,” she said, with seats set far apart and barely a handful of bar stools. Everyone wants to sit on the patio, but space there is limited.

“I feel pretty good,” she said. “There were a couple members of staff that did have concerns. They checked with their partners about going back to work. Most people were OK to come back.”

Wait and see

Some bars are waiting to reopen until they know just how they want to do it. Before the pandemic, the Biergarten at Olbrich Park, an open-air beer bar on Lake Monona, had hoped to open on April 22. Now, co-owner Mike Bare is looking tentatively at the first week of June.

“Being outside is helpful,” Bare said. “All the information I’ve been able to see is that outdoor transmission (of the coronavirus) is much less likely. To the extent we can keep our surfaces clean and bathrooms clean, I think we have a good set-up to host people.

“We’re taking away self-service options and using single-use cups for drink servings,” he added. “If we can keep people distanced in the line we’ll probably be quite successful at this.”

Bare, who represents District 32 on the Dane County Board of Supervisors, said he’s feeling “cautiously optimistic” as they prepare to reopen.

“We’re not jumping at the opportunity to be open at full capacity immediately,” Bare said. “We’re taking time to think about guidelines. Obviously there’s some risk involved for our staff, interacting with customers. We’ll try to keep physical contact with surfaces anyone has touched to a minimum.”

When Gib’s Bar reopens at 1380 Williamson St., it will likely be by reservation only. Owner Gil Altschul wants to use Resy to let people reserve their tables online.

“People want a place where they know they’re not going to be packed in with others,” said Altschul, who also owns Grampa’s Pizzeria and the coffee/taqueria hybrid of Porter and Bandit on West Washington Avenue.

“I think reasonable adults who want to dip their toe back in would feel comfortable going to a bar where they have a space reserved, not just, ‘Try my luck and see how crowded it is,’” he said.

With the first and second floor bars and front patio at Gib’s, Altschul estimated room for 25 people, more if the city allows additional tables set up on the rocky path between the two businesses. Diners could order their dinner from Grampa’s while sitting at Gib’s.

There’s no reopening date yet, but Altschul is hoping for early summer. Meanwhile, the bar has offered craft cocktail kits for pick-up on Fridays with bottles of housemade ginger beer and rhubarb cream soda.

“I’ve always felt like what we’re doing here is pushing Madison slightly outside their comfort zone,” Altschul said.

The house bar, he said, lends itself to transitioning out of the current pandemic restrictions and into a new kind of normal. Small parties could reserve a whole floor of the house for a private gathering.

Many local restaurateurs and bar owners who applied for the paycheck protection program, or PPP, received it. But because they can’t reopen at full capacity right away, PPP is not very useful in its current form to the restaurant industry.

Staying closed could mean closing for good, but the risks of reopening are complicated. As Wisconsin Brewing Company’s Hiteman said, “the amount of time and energy you spend talking about ‘what ifs’ is really hard.”

“I can’t imagine it’s going to be 100% for awhile, but you never know,” Hiteman said. “Everything has to be so fluid. You have to adapt to all the new information coming out, new guidelines, new restrictions. You just have to adapt.”

Ultimately she’s glad the brewery reopened its tap room on Wednesday, storms and sanitizing stations and all.

“It was awesome,” she said. “It was so much fun yesterday. Some of our regular customers came and they were so happy to be here, so thankful and grateful, and it was just wonderful.”

