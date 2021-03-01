'Harmony nation' welcomes Bare Bones Bagels pop-up

Jacobson owned and ran Mermaid Café from 2005 to 2017. She took time after selling the small breakfast spot at 1929 Winnebago St. (now Mint Mark) to work on her house and consider new projects, eventually returning to a previous career as an occupational therapist. She now works with kids with disabilities through Madison Metropolitan School District.

Jacocbon’s interest in baking is relatively new. She cooked professionally for years, but baking always seemed less forgiving.

“If you mess it up it’s done. You can’t fix it,” she said. “You can fix soup. You can put a steak back in the oven. You can make a sauce for a roast. With muffins, if you forget the baking soda you’re done. It’s easy to forget you have 25, 30 bagels in the oven.”

Then the pandemic shifted things. Her kids were home, and the family was “knocking around, looking for something to do.” Asher and Hazel’s father, Jacobson’s ex-husband, is Jewish. Experimenting with bagels was “something we cooked up to explore that heritage,” an extension of the latkes and challah they’d make for Passover dinner.