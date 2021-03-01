'Harmony nation' welcomes Bare Bones Bagels pop-up

When Lisa Jacobson was in college, Michael Matty opened the Madison Bagel Company on North Henry Street. A hand-rolled bagel cost 50 cents. Almost every day, Jacobson would stop in and buy a bagel on the way to class.
“I did that on such a routine basis, if I woke up late, my first thought wasn’t, ‘I’ll be late to class,’ it was, ‘I can’t have a bagel today,’” Jacobson said.
Lately, Jacobson has been thinking about those bagels. With the help of two of her kids — Hazel, 17, and Asher, 23 — she’s getting ready to launch Bare Bones Bagels, a Saturday morning pop-up out of the back of Harmony Bar.
“When I produce the perfect bagel, I’m gonna drop some off at Michael Matty’s house,” Jacobson said. “In my imagining, it was one of the world’s best bagels.”
Filling the oven
Jacobson owned and ran Mermaid Café from 2005 to 2017. She took time after selling the small breakfast spot at 1929 Winnebago St. (now Mint Mark) to work on her house and consider new projects, eventually returning to a previous career as an occupational therapist. She now works with kids with disabilities through Madison Metropolitan School District.
Jacocbon’s interest in baking is relatively new. She cooked professionally for years, but baking always seemed less forgiving.
“If you mess it up it’s done. You can’t fix it,” she said. “You can fix soup. You can put a steak back in the oven. You can make a sauce for a roast. With muffins, if you forget the baking soda you’re done. It’s easy to forget you have 25, 30 bagels in the oven.”
Then the pandemic shifted things. Her kids were home, and the family was “knocking around, looking for something to do.” Asher and Hazel’s father, Jacobson’s ex-husband, is Jewish. Experimenting with bagels was “something we cooked up to explore that heritage,” an extension of the latkes and challah they’d make for Passover dinner.
Even pre-COVID, Jacobson had been talking about getting back into the culinary world with her friend Brennan Nardi, who owns the Harmony Bar at 2201 Atwood Ave. The Harmony, an east side tavern known for live music, opened at 11. Jacobson zeroed in on the empty pizza oven.
“The pizza oven during the breakfast hour isn’t doing anything,” Jacobson said. “You look at this big magnificent piece of machinery and you want to get more use out of it. High heat lends itself to bagels, with that beautiful stone in the bottom.”
She pitched the idea of renting the Harmony to Nardi. Both describe themselves as “east side moms,” and Nardi felt good about helping her friend. They worked out what they were comfortable with, COVID-wise, in terms of sharing space. With Nardi’s blessing, Bare Bones Bagels started to slowly scale up.
“I wanted to work with Lisa because of her reputation in the food community,” Nardi said. “She’s a consummate professional. She knows her way around the kitchen, and she’s done everything by the books in terms of public health.
“I trusted her to treat the place with respect.”
Bagel queen
Bare Bones’ bagels are made with dry yeast (not sourdough) and a high-gluten King Arthur flour called Sir Lancelot. Jacobson uses barley malt syrup to get the outside of the bagels “just slightly gelatinized.” Each bagel is hand-rolled, boiled and then baked off in the oven.
In February, Jacobson and her little family team started making drop-offs to friends. For toppings, they tested “everything” seasoning, cheddar jalapeño, poppy seeds and asiago cheese. Jacobson loved her saffron cinnamon raisin bagel, but it didn’t test well.
“Anyone with a Scandinavian background thought it was amazing, but most people would rather have the other ones,” Jacobson said.
They made a batch of 25 bagels, then 50 bagels, then 100 and 200. They worked on the timing and set up an ordering system.
Among the bagels that made the cut for a 10 a.m. pop-up on Feb. 28 was garlic sea salt, one of Jacobson’s personal favorites. Everything bagels turned out to be “the most versatile and popular.” Sesame and plain bagels will be mainstays, and she added a “lightly sweet” golden raisin. Bagels run about $2 each and could be ordered by the half-dozen or dozen.
Jacobson plans to make dog treats too (her pups, Ragnar and Jake, frequently appear on her Instagram). She’s begun dreaming of spring, and the possibility of breakfast sandwiches and cream cheese combinations. She has a fondness for a rosemary bagel with strawberry cream cheese. She’d love a bagel with za’atar, labneh and lamb, or roasted pork. She wants to make schnecken (glazed honey pecan buns) and challah.
Ultimately, though, Jacobson intends to keep Bare Bones Bagels small. Starting in March, Bare Bones will open pre-orders on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday they’ll fill the orders, and Saturday they’ll bake and offer contactless pick-up, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. behind the Harmony.
“It’s an opportunity to do a pop-up that’s fun for me and fun for my family,” Jacobson said. “When you scale up you have to change a lot about the way you imagine your business. I don’t want to be the bagel queen of Dane County. That would not be fun.”
For Nardi, Bare Bones Bagels is an extension of “Harmony nation.”
“It’s not about money. Right now, helping each other feels psychologically important,” Nardi said. “Giving her that opportunity to move back in the direction of doing what she loves feels really good.”