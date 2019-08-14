Nat Cardona isn’t much of a foodie; however, she finds herself with a food series. How does that work? Simple. She likes to talk. A lot. Especially with people who ooze “joie de vivre.” That phrase means “joy for life” in French. Nat might’ve read it on a poster once.
Grate Conversation, a new video series from Madison.com, flips the traditional food segment inside out. Sure, food is important. It is the lifeblood to every restaurant business after all. But the focus here goes beyond how to make a delicious meal, or in this case, a delicious beer. Who are the people brewing your beer? What do they really want you to take away when you leave their table?
Grate Conversation features sit-down interviews with chefs, managers and staff who make their restaurant (or brewery) a second home for locals and visitors alike. No question is off limits. A drink is close at hand.
On today’s episode, Nat sits down with Tim “Pio” Piotrowski at Delta Beer Lab in Madison. He believes in doing “what’s right” at his brewery. From gender neutral bathrooms to a ‘no tips’ system, the term ‘progressive’ and Delta Beer go hand in hand to say the least.
Watch Episode 5 as Pio and the team at Delta Beer Lab settle into their corner of the craft beer world--unapologetically.
Sit down and get to know the faces behind Madison's restaurants and breweries.