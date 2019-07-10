Nat Cardona isn’t much of a foodie; however, she finds herself with a food series. How does that work? Simple. She likes to talk. A lot. Especially with people who ooze “joie de vivre.” That phrase means “joy for life” in French. Nat might’ve read it on a poster once.
Grate Conversation, a new video series from Madison.com, flips the traditional food segment inside out. Sure, food is important. It is the lifeblood to every restaurant business after all. But the focus here goes beyond how to make a delicious meal, or in this case, a delicious drink. Who are the people cooking your food? What is the strangest encounter they’ve had at dinnertime? What do they really want you to order when you sit at their table?
Grate Conversation features sit-down interviews with chefs, managers and staff who make their restaurant a second home for locals and visitors alike. No question is off limits. A drink is close at hand.
On today’s episode, Nat sits down with Matt and Marie Raboin at Brix Cider in Mt. Horeb. The pair likes to make things “boozy.” You’ll hear about their time spent in sub-Saharan Africa to the ups and downs of owning and operating Brix. Warning: they’re a riot. There is laughter in this episode. A lot of it. What’s next for Brix Cider? Watch Episode 4 of Grate Conversation to find out.
Sit down and get to know the faces behind Madison’s restaurants. Grate Conversation can be found on YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Samsung smart TVs. You can follow Nat on Twitter @nat_cardona.