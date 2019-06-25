Nat Cardona isn’t much of a foodie; however, she finds herself with a food series. How does that work? Simple. She likes to talk. A lot. Especially with people who ooze “joie de vivre.” That phrase means “joy for life” in French. Nat might’ve read it on a poster once.
Grate Conversation, a new video series from Madison.com, flips the traditional food segment inside out. Sure, food is important. It is the lifeblood to every restaurant business after all. But the focus here goes beyond how to make a delicious meal. Who are the people cooking your food? What is the strangest encounter they’ve had at dinnertime? What do they really want you to order when you sit at their table?
Grate Conversation features sit-down interviews with chefs, managers and staff who make their restaurant a second home for locals and visitors alike. No question is off limits. Wine is close at hand.
On today’s episode, Nat sits down with two of Red’s best: executive chef Jed Spink and general manager Taryn Johnson.
People dine at Red because they’ve been dining at Red for years. Why? Well, for the unique sushi (obviously) and other Asian-influenced seasonal fare. Red’s “big city” vibe makes it a destination for regulars and visitors alike.
Chef Jed’s commitment to Asian flavors and his own cooking style combined with Taryn’s strong background in fine dining make for a top-notch Madison food experience every single time.
What’s next for Red? Watch Episode 3 of Grate Conversation to find out. Oh, and if you take nothing from this episode except one detail, it is this: the restaurant is Red. Just Red. Not "Red Sushi."
Sit down and get to know the faces behind Madison’s restaurants every week. Grate Conversation can be found on YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Samsung smart TVs. You can follow Nat on Twitter @nat_cardona.