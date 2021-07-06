Good News arrives on King Street with new artisanal ice cream shop

Artisanal ice cream has arrived at 117 King Street with Good News Ice Cream, a new business from Madison’s Bar and Restaurant co-owner Andy Haker that opened its doors June 18.
“The flavors are definitely adventurous,” Haker said. Good News offers nine flavors of ice cream, ranging from Mexican hot chocolate and strawberry balsamic to Haker’s personal favorite, Fig & Honey. A couple old-school flavors like vanilla bean and pistachio are in the mix as well.
Good News also provides three three vegan flavors made from coconut milk, as well as vegan ice cream cones and cookies (with three more vegan flavors arriving in the near future).
Haker has been running Madison’s with co-owner Tommy Gohsman for 16 years. The space where Good News now resides is a connected room that previously acted as a private event space and dance floor. After years of wear and tear, Haker says the room became “more trouble than it’s worth.”
Haker started generating ideas on how to renovate the space in January 2020, but the impact of the coronavirus pandemic just months later added some needed pressure to pivot and evolve. Busy dance floors weren’t going to be very popular for the next year or so after all.
“We opened much later than we anticipated,” said Haker, citing issues on procuring necessary equipment and ample staffing to get the shop up and running. “We were really kind of at a standstill,” he said.
“I knew that — being attached to a kitchen — that I wanted to pursue more of an artisanal chef-inspired style of ice cream and not entertain the ideas of candy and toppings and syrup and all that stuff,” Haker said. His vision was for a more authentic and simpler take on the frozen treat.
“Everyone seems to be really excited that there’s an ice cream shop on this side of the capital,” general manager Brit Thielen said.
Alongside their ice cream, Good News serves Intelligentsia coffee, a specialty coffee company based out of Chicago.
In a month’s time, Good News will be working with local vendors to add sandwiches and light lunch options for customers to grab and go, including packaged salads and bowls.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.