Globally inspired Hone refines itself on East Johnson Street

The risk is a menu that might feel unfocused and dishes well removed from what inspired them, like a version of shrimp mofongo where it’s tough to find the plantains. Parks said he’s committed to letting Droski follow his vision, and he likes when dishes are surprising.

Those scallops, for example remind him of “the sweet side of Thanksgiving.” A fish fry special is classic, but the potatoes on the side are fried like Indian chaat.

“The more ‘fine dining’ side of the menu is just whatever he would like to do,” Parks said. “Sometimes he pulls from ingredients we already have. The duck confit is basically all the same ingredients as the budae jjigae, save for the Korean spices. It’s just presented in a vastly different way.”

The word “hone” can mean to refine or perfect something over time, which is what Hone seems to be doing. The corned beef kimchi lumpia were a St. Patrick’s Day special that stuck. Honey-lavender crème brulee, the duck and scallops all came from a birthday dinner that happened around Hone’s soft opening. Friday night fish fry, recently featuring walleye from the Red Lake Nation in northern Minnesota, will be a regular thing, Parks said.