Get sweet holiday inspiration from Madison's Instagram-savvy bakers

School’s out, the snow has started to fly and the roster of Christmas baking shows on Netflix is bursting with sprinkles and peppermint. Haul out those baking tins and parchment paper! It’s time to get some cakes in the oven.

For inspiration this holiday, Cap Times turned to a handful of inventive local bakers who document their work on Instagram. We asked each of them for two things.

First, we wanted an easy holiday bake, one to make with kiddos or after work when you’re short on time. For folks who rarely bake but are feeling the spirit, these are for you.

Second, we asked for a “stretch” bake, for those of you who already have piping bags and decorative tips and are looking for a challenge. Ever made a geode cake, a croquembouche or a buche de noel? Holiday break 2020 might be the time to try it. Nobody is coming over, so if it goes wrong, the stakes are low anyway.