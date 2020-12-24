Get sweet holiday inspiration from Madison's Instagram-savvy bakers

School’s out, the snow has started to fly and the roster of Christmas baking shows on Netflix is bursting with sprinkles and peppermint. Haul out those baking tins and parchment paper! It’s time to get some cakes in the oven.
For inspiration this holiday, Cap Times turned to a handful of inventive local bakers who document their work on Instagram. We asked each of them for two things.
First, we wanted an easy holiday bake, one to make with kiddos or after work when you’re short on time. For folks who rarely bake but are feeling the spirit, these are for you.
Second, we asked for a “stretch” bake, for those of you who already have piping bags and decorative tips and are looking for a challenge. Ever made a geode cake, a croquembouche or a buche de noel? Holiday break 2020 might be the time to try it. Nobody is coming over, so if it goes wrong, the stakes are low anyway.
Note: We’ve embedded links here to recipes whenever possible. If you’d rather not bake, most of these bakers sell their wares! Click through their linked Instagram handles for more.
Libby Beske (@beskebakes), a baker from DeForest, shared a genius way to streamline cookies: with cake mix. “I LOVE this cookie!” she raved in an email. “It’s incredibly easy to make, and there are seemingly endless opportunities for flavors.”
The recipe for quick chocolate sandwich cookies at tasteofhome.com is for a chocolate cookie sandwich with vanilla frosting filling, but mix it up with strawberry and lemon, or Beske’s favorite, chocolate cookies with mint frosting. They make a good ice cream sandwich and if you skip the filling, “you’ll still have a delicious cookie.” Stick with name brand cake mixes, Beske said, and flatten the cookies before baking.
For her more ambitious bake, try Beske’s recipe for brown sugar pecan cupcakes with maple cream cheese frosting. “This recipe incorporates so many of the essential flavors of fall and winter,” she wrote, “pecans, maple and molasses from the brown sugar.” Using brown sugar in the cupcakes gives it a “much deeper flavor,” she said, “perfect for holiday baking!”
Madison baker Shawn Bolduc (@thebakedlab) made a textbook pandemic pivot this year with virtual baking classes, which led to a sweet little midsummer profile in Madison Magazine. Teaching and sharing baking inspiration is his “passion,” Bolduc wrote.
This year, he recommends making a pound cake for the holidays, “the easiest cake you can make ... that you can flavor in a million different ways.” Bolduc likes to use orange juice and zest for the cake and Aperol, a bittersweet orange liqueur, for the glaze.
Homemade toaster tarts filled with cinnamon sugar, a DIY riff on a childhood indulgence, require chilling and folding to make the puff pastry. Bolduc calls it “a grown-up version of the staple breakfast treat,” but you could also serve it after dinner with ice cream. Take that, Paul Hollywood!
Dustin Barman and his fiancé, Tyler Ratkowski, kicked off competition on this season’s “Sugar Rush Christmas” with a spice cupcake filled with pecans and toasted coconut, topped with cream cheese frosting and a handmade chocolate ornament. Barman, who owns DBar Bakery, said he had a great time on the Netflix show and hopes to “inspire people to goof around in the kitchen.”
For his simple bake, Barman recommends double chocolate crinkle cookies. They’re basically chewy little brownies in cookie form, double rolled in sugar.
For a challenge requiring “time, planning and patience,” try baking a geode cake. These gorgeous cakes, recently popular for weddings, look like colorful rock formations, made using rock candy or isomalt.
Or you could try a variation on Barman and Ratkowski’s competition spice cake! Spike the frosting with Wisconsin-made Kringle cream. Inspiration can be found here, here and here.
Mickey Walker runs Heirloom Bakery and Kitchen (@heirloombakeryandkitchen) in Madison, where she makes custom cakes and pastries, all of them vegan (no eggs, dairy or honey). Every Christmas, she looks forward to making peppermint chocolate chip cookies.
“It’s a recipe my mother actually created back when I was a little kid when she had a home business selling herbs, spices and antiques at a little shop called The Mustard Seed,” Walker said. The cookies call for dried peppermint leaf (“easy to empty a mint tea bag!”) and peppermint oil or extract. Each cookie is rolled in sugar before baking, and even though they’re vegan, they have a “lovely buttery taste and texture. They’re a perfect cookie to put out for Santa too!”
Find inspiration for those here and here. For something more laborious, look to “decadent” caramel pecan shortbread mini tarts. Walker has been baking these for about a decade.
“They are so scrumptious!” she said. “The bottom is a shortbread cookie crust, topped with toasted pecans and caramel sauce, then they’re finished with chocolate ganache and sea salt on top.”
To make them a little simpler, turn the tarts into bars. Cut them into bite-sized pieces and put into holiday treat boxes. Walker did not have specific links to these recipes, but she recommended starting with minimalistbaker.com for vegan and gluten-free holiday treats. You can also find inspiration here and here.
Just 16 years old, Waunakee baker Grace Grogan describes herself as a “cake decorator and culinary enthusiast.” On Instagram (@graces_messy_kitchen), she cheerily documents the process behind frosted sugar cookies, intricate Christmas cupcakes and sprinkle-spackled “cakesicles.”
For a quick treat, cream cheese Oreo truffles are “spectacular,” Grogan said. They’re fast to make and require just three ingredients: cream cheese, Oreo cookies and chocolate.
“Anybody can make them,” Grogan wrote in an email. “They are super addictive!”
Grogan also loves French macarons, certainly a more ambitious bake. These dainty cookies are “so versatile in flavors,” she said. “Try mixing and matching peppermint, chocolate, caramel, ginger and so much more ... once you get the hang of them, they always impress.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.