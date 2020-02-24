Garver gets a glorious day for first annual femme-focused festival

“Festivals like Yum Yum tend to be predominantly masculine,” Burleson said. At Femmestival, “I want to bring something special and fun and cool, but it’s not like, oh, everyone’s going to love my thing more than your thing.

“I want to show my best because I think these ladies are amazing.”

Waiting for Madame Chu’s tofu with satay peanut sauce and fiery sambal, a fellow patron offered a sip of sweet grass hibiscus tea from Wild Bearies. It was floral and fresh, a lovely match for Bearies’ wild rice bowl with fresh berries and cranberry maple vinaigrette. Run by Ho-Chunk chef Elena Terry, Wild Bearies is a nonprofit that does community outreach and education.

“For us culturally, especially Ho-Chunks but many Indigenous people, sharing a meal is one of the highest (honors),” Terry said. “We used to have to travel for weeks to get to visit … so we’d have a meal ready when people came. We look at it like, what can we do to welcome you to us, sharing a meal or some of our favorite dishes with you?”