Garver gets a glorious day for first annual femme-focused festival

Half an hour before the Culinary Ladies Collective’s first major festival was to start, sunlight streamed through the high windows at Garver Feed Mill. It was a bright, melty kind of winter day, the kind that makes a person think spring is coming even though it’ll probably keep snowing until the end of April.
At her booth near the end of one aisle, Rebecca del Carmen Hardick was a little nervous. She’d been up since 3 a.m. making 400 pork tamales in red sauce with her sister.
“Back in Mexico we used to make tamales with my mom,” del Carmen said. She hoped she'd have enough. “It’s exciting. I’m nervous.”
Del Carmen with her tamales (tender and delicious, for the record) was exactly the kind of vendor Femmestival was made to magnify. Billed as a celebration of women, femmes and non-binary people in Madison’s culinary industry, Femmestival opened its doors to hundreds of local eaters on Sunday for a movable feast of egg rolls, paczki, pierogi and pickles.
Admission was free, and each dish cost $5, with proceeds going directly to the small businesses.
Francesca Hong, co-owner of Morris Ramen and a co-organizer of Femmestival, was del Carmen's connection to the event: del Carmen works at Morris as a cook. Femmestival's other organizer was Bethany Jurewicz, director of public programming for Garver Events, whose credits include two years of Makeshift festivals.
Jurewicz recruited artists to spruce up the former sugar factory with colorful installations. Blue patterned globes designed by Luisa Garcia Gomez swung from the rafters opposite puffy clouds of ribbons and flowers made by Garver resident florist Briar Loft. In one corner, Jennifer Bastian of the art space Communication assembled and hung a multi-fabric collage.
Just over an hour into the event, DJ Femme Noir stationed herself on the upper level of Garver and began spinning a life-giving mix of Madonna, Mariah Carey, Lizzo and Janelle Monae. The music amplified the festive, friendly vibe. Coming out of Ledger Coffee, a little girl of about three or four years old sobbed to her mother, “You talk to everybody!”
Madison Sourdough’s crunchy little banh mi and a warmly spiced sweet potato/rye berry bowl from Lauralyn Rosenberger’s pop-up turned out to be great for sharing, as did a stunner of a maple pecan bar from Shanty Town, a new vegan doughnut pop-up.
Laurel Burleson at Ugly Apple was wisely serving two paczkis per order, the better to compare strawberry rhubarb with roasted pineapple or vanilla with chocolate cream. Burleson was happy not only that Femmestival is in the winter, but also that it’s a food and art experience. To her it felt fresher, and less competitive than similar festivals.
“Festivals like Yum Yum tend to be predominantly masculine,” Burleson said. At Femmestival, “I want to bring something special and fun and cool, but it’s not like, oh, everyone’s going to love my thing more than your thing.
“I want to show my best because I think these ladies are amazing.”
Waiting for Madame Chu’s tofu with satay peanut sauce and fiery sambal, a fellow patron offered a sip of sweet grass hibiscus tea from Wild Bearies. It was floral and fresh, a lovely match for Bearies’ wild rice bowl with fresh berries and cranberry maple vinaigrette. Run by Ho-Chunk chef Elena Terry, Wild Bearies is a nonprofit that does community outreach and education.
“For us culturally, especially Ho-Chunks but many Indigenous people, sharing a meal is one of the highest (honors),” Terry said. “We used to have to travel for weeks to get to visit … so we’d have a meal ready when people came. We look at it like, what can we do to welcome you to us, sharing a meal or some of our favorite dishes with you?”
Jo Um, an owner at Saints Juice Company, enthused about Culinary Ladies Collective’s recent “Cookie Grab” to benefit Planned Parenthood, for which Saints had bottled mini versions of their cold-pressed juice. Um also expressed excitement about Jamie Hoang’s new project, Ahan.
Ahan was serving mini vegetable egg rolls, two per order, stuffed with tofu, beets, carrots, mushrooms, bean thread noodles and scallions, wrapped in lettuce with beauty heart radish and cilantro. Even in the winter, Hoang managed to get beets and radishes from Elderberry Hill Farm and lettuce from Black Earth Valley.
“We’re in the process of applying for a food cart right now,” said Hoang, who spent several years as Tory Miller’s executive sous chef at Sujeo. She’s been running Ahan with Chuck Brown; their next pop-up dinner is set for Thursday night (Feb. 27) at the Robin Room cocktail bar.
Driftless Café, led by Mary Kastman, brought beautiful little cucumber boats filled with cured salmon and supreme blood orange. It tasted like spa food for people who love to eat.
Kristine Miller and Zoe Thedens brought Estrellon’s justifiably famous Basque cake with cherry compote, and Jennie Mans of the Humble pie shop on East Johnson set out show-stopping bourbon chocolate and salted honey pies. A slice of the former demanded a second trip to Ledger for an Americano.
Among more established small businesses like Batch Bakehouse, Laila Borokhim's Noosh and NessAlla Kombucha were relative newcomers like Nausheen Qureishi from Ember Foods, set to open in the Madison Public Market in 2021. Estrella Chávez and Leslie Serrano brought three varieties of plant-based tostadas, including a smoky carrot tinga and a sweet potato served in the pineapple-topped al pastor style.
With the exception of a fine pulled pork sandwich prepared by Garver Events and served alongside beer slung by Erika and Jessica Jones at Giant Jones Brewery, many of the dishes were veggie- and fruit-forward. There were coconut beet idlis (fermented rice cakes), gluten-free waffles, potato chips, pickles and bubble tea.
Erica Mack, a pastry chef at Crema Café, found out about the festival through culinary contacts but decided to apply as an artist. Her acrylics found a place among bright digital work by Lilada Gee and mixed media work by Borealis. It was the first time she’d put them up for sale.
“At work, as a pastry chef, everything is so exact,” Mack said. “There isn’t a lot of room to really be messy. Everything that is structured at work comes out as craziness on the paintings.”
Mack was thrilled to be a part of Femmestival.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s really hard being a female chef. The fact that they’re bringing a female-empowered festival, I love that. I was excited to be a part of it.”
Many participants echoed that sentiment. At Wild Bearies, Terry said the whole event was a testament to how women can change the culture in kitchens.
“I’m a fan!” Terry said. “I’m not afraid to say it. When I saw the lineup I got teary eyed. It’s a beautiful thing, to have the atmosphere in the culinary world where it’s not yelling in the kitchen, it’s not ego-driven, it’s not an ‘I’ system. We can succeed as a team.”