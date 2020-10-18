Garibaldi's Mexican dishes taste as good as they look

“It was basically a hard punch to the stomach,” Francisco said. “What little we had we had invested in the restaurant.”

They stood looking at each other, unsure what to do. They waited for a few weeks. But then, as with the decision to start the business, the family gathered and made a choice. “We didn’t give up,” Francisco said.

In May, Garibaldi's Mexican Restaurant opened with takeout only, then set up carefully spaced tables on the patio.

Francisco runs the kitchen and his younger son Jovany, 15, comes by in the afternoons to help cook and plate food. His older son Erik Doroteo Juan — the one who was a baby when Francisco put his dream on hold — is now 18 and manages the front of house, taking phone orders and carrying takeout orders to cars. Francisco's wife, Patricia Doroteo Crescencio, helps around the restaurant and behind the scenes, keeping the books and paying the bills.

“We’ve been working as a team, the four of us,” Francisco said.

Taste with your eyes