Fruit Truck 'a-peels' to fruit lovers with fresh, bulk orders

Hungry for 10 pounds of farm-fresh cherries? The Fruit Truck has what you're looking for.
The traveling produce stand will be passing through Madison periodically this summer, delivering GMO-free fruit from orchards around the country. The truck roams the Midwest, southwest and northwest selling pounds upon pounds of fruit. The Fruit Truck, headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota goes to great lengths (grape lengths?) to service 14 states and 21 municipalities in Wisconsin alone.
While the idea of buying fruit in bulk out of the back of a semitruck may seem novel, employee Rachael Watson says that most of the customers don’t question the process — they’re just excited for fresh fruit.
“People will come off the side of the road when they see fruit, or they’ll hear about it from friends and family. They’ll just line up,” she said. “There’s been pretty long lines.”
The Fruit Truck positions itself as an alternative to produce that is sprayed with preservatives and distributed at grocery stores. Direct distrubtion of peaches, cherries and apricots keeps the quality of fruit high and costs low, Watson said.
“We try not to keep a middle man. We don’t want to send it to market and then to the customer,” Watson said. “The people who started this were frustrated with raised prices and the quality that goes bad the second it gets to the store. If we take it straight from the orchards to the customers, it’ll be as fresh as it can be.”
As an additional cost-cutting measure, the truck also sells in 10-pound and quarter-bushel quantities. A quarter-bushel of peaches, or 12.5 pounds, costs $30, while 10 pounds of Washington dark red cherries will run for $35. While these amounts may seem bananas, decreasing the size would entail breaking down the larger flats and dispersing them into smaller packages. This would require different licensing, USDA-certified facilities and more packaging material.
It would also lead to higher prices and a significant delay in delivery.
“We have had a couple say, ‘Oh, isn’t that price so high?’ But the thing is, it actually equals out to less than store prices. If it’s $30 for ten pounds, that’s three dollars a pound,” Watson said.
The truck often brings enough for walk-up orders, but staff prefers when customers reserve their favorite fruit ahead of time through the website, which will accept reservations for pounds or bushels up to a week before the scheduled delivery date. The truck will pass through Madison again on July 22.
What to do with all that extra fruit? The Fruit Truck recommends canning, baking or simply eating them on the car ride home.
“I personally bake a lot, so I’ll take any extras that might be going a little too ripe home with me and make homemade kuchen,” Watson said. “I’ll bake a lot of kuchen (German cake), a lot of pies and a lot of cobbler.”
