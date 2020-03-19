Food cart chefs cook free meals for hungry families through new FEED to Go

FEED Kitchens, a prep kitchen and food hub on Madison’s north side, is home to a variety of food carts making Costa Rican food, tuna sandwiches, braised meats, Indian favorites, tacos and soul food.

Those carts caught the eye of Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, when he toured the facility on Tuesday morning. Within 24 hours, he had hatched a plan to marshal some mobile resources to bring dinners to hungry people around the city.

“I saw all those food trucks out there and said, 'Is there any way we can put some people to work, raise money and feed kids dinner?'” Johnson said.

A new initiative called FEED to Go will bring 40 free dinners made by the El Wiscorican food cart to the Boys & Girls Club on Taft Street on Thursday. The intention is to prepare 80 meals for Friday and ramp up next week, with many more locations and up to six food cart chefs a day.

With Selfless Ambition, Madison365 and other partners, Johnson launched a fundraiser last Friday. That fundraiser has since topped $350,000.