Finding the sweet in the sour: Janet Chen of Mad Maiden Shrub redefines success

Success doesn’t look like it used to for Janet Chen — and that’s great news.
When she started selling vinegar-based sweet drink mixers under the label Mad Maiden Shrub in 2014, Chen’s goal was to develop a ready-to-drink product and one day sell the company to The Coca-Cola Company or PepsiCo.
“I thought if I worked hard enough and did everything myself, my business would be successful,” Chen said.
One mentor after another told her to set her sights on a smaller goal, something closer to home. “They were just being kind and saying, ‘You don't have to have a venture capitalist. You don't have to have East-Coast-to-West-Coast distribution. You're not quite ready for that anyway.”
But to Chen, anything less sounded like failure, in part because she didn’t know how to define success for herself. “I was not at all comfortable with who I am,” she said. “I was looking at other people that were successful, thinking that if I emulated them that I would be successful.”
Seven years in, Chen calls that “fantastical thinking.” Now, Mad Maiden’s mastermind is getting more comfortable with herself, and overhauling her vision of victory.
A shrub for every shelf
At Mad Maiden Shrub, Chen makes fruit-infused vinegars, which can be mixed into alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks. While Chen’s shrubs still have no national distributor, they’ve made it to shelves around the region — and even around the country.
Available in honey ginger, cranberry and seasonal varieties, they can be found in grocery stores like Willy Street Co-op, Whole Foods, Metcalfe’s, Hy-Vee and Milwaukee’s Outpost Natural Foods, as well as in Madison boutiques like Orange Tree Imports and Fromagination. They’re also on offer at Westside and Monroe Street farmers markets and through online services like Christine’s Kitchens, Market Wagon and Live Local Milwaukee.
Through the wholesale website FAIRE, Chen’s bottles even make it into boutiques around the country. Just a few months ago, Chen launched her own online store.
“I think that I have made a lot of success and progress in being out there and putting my stuff on shelves,” Chen said.
Still, she’s not holding her breath for a shrub surge. She recently teamed up with personal chef and food blogger Sujhey Beisser of Five Sense Palate on an Instagram survey. Only 6% of respondents said they knew what a shrub was. At that rate, Chen thinks it’ll still be a long time before shrubs become a staple in pantries or home bars.
Chen has found few alcoholic drinks she enjoys, but she understands why people like to finish the workday with a glass of something. “It’s their ritual for ending the day,” Chen said. “When they have that drink and they sit down, it's like their cue.”
Over the past year, Americans have been drinking more than usual, likely due in part to the coronavirus pandemic. In a survey last spring by the journal JAMA Network Open, American adults self-reported drinking 14% more during the pandemic.
Chef Greg Achatz of The Aviary in Chicago released a book last year called “Zero: A New Approach to Non-Alcoholic Drinks,” a possible sign, Chen said, of atrend toward less-inebriating options. She figures booze fans won’t be dropping their drinks anytime soon, but she wonders if there could be beverage parallels to meat alternatives like the Beyond Burger, which have found success with even some hardcore meat lovers.
Chen said she’s no longer aiming to get her company acquired by a multinational corporation. Leaving that goal behind has given her a new freedom to design new flavors and products that might only work on a smaller scale. She hasn’t created a new flavor since around 2015, but now she’s considering options like elderflower or basil, or even a spicy herbal tonic called “fire cider,” made with onions, garlic and hot pepper, among other things.
She still makes her shrubs at FEED Kitchens, a shared space on the north side. Some drink companies contract with packaging companies or “co-packers,” but Chen still does her own bottling.
With her eyes on a more local prize, Chen is also thinking about ways to turn her business into an educational venture. She’s taken inspiration from local projects like Mentoring Positives, a youth development program in which teens make and sell salsa and pizza, and What Got Gathered, a foraging-focused company that sells products made from foraged food and teaches community members how to safely eat wild foods.
“Now that I'm not going for national distribution, my end game will probably be giving my company to something educational,” Chen said.
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
I support regional and seasonal food, and empowering yourself. I wish that regional and seasonal eating was a global movement, supported by the government, or supported financially. It's worth supporting the marketing around that on a global basis — not just because you're from Vermont and you want to eat Vermont food. Every state (should have) money put in towards supporting local eating.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
I think the thing I'm working on now is communicating all the wonderful things about living in season. Living in season doesn't mean, “Oh my God, it's winter and I can't have things anymore.” Instead it might be, “Well, in the summertime, I put away all this shrub and jam, and I froze some baked goods so I could have them in the winter.” It's the same thing. They're both (about) scarcity, but one is communicated in a happy manner, and one is communicated in a fearful manner.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Well, everyone’s different. For me, if it was my past self, it would be to really be comfortable with who you are. Ask for help. Have a team, or be aware there is a team. And then be comfortable with the way things are in the moment.
Are you hiring?
I’m not. I'm not big enough to have a team within my company. I hire consultants — I don't hire staff. If I was going to do a ready-to-drink (product), I would hire a co-packer.
