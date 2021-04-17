Finding the sweet in the sour: Janet Chen of Mad Maiden Shrub redefines success

“I think that I have made a lot of success and progress in being out there and putting my stuff on shelves,” Chen said.

Still, she’s not holding her breath for a shrub surge. She recently teamed up with personal chef and food blogger Sujhey Beisser of Five Sense Palate on an Instagram survey. Only 6% of respondents said they knew what a shrub was. At that rate, Chen thinks it’ll still be a long time before shrubs become a staple in pantries or home bars.

Chen has found few alcoholic drinks she enjoys, but she understands why people like to finish the workday with a glass of something. “It’s their ritual for ending the day,” Chen said. “When they have that drink and they sit down, it's like their cue.”

Over the past year, Americans have been drinking more than usual, likely due in part to the coronavirus pandemic. In a survey last spring by the journal JAMA Network Open, American adults self-reported drinking 14% more during the pandemic.