Feeding residents and keeping businesses afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic

El Wiscorican, a food cart run by Luis Carmona out of FEED Kitchens, was the first to prepare meals for the FEED To Go project in March. Other participating food carts are Café Costa Rica, owned by Thony Clarke; JAK’s Ohana, owned by Som Maly; and Jolly Frog, owned by Rene Perez.

One of the goals of the program is to offer food that is “culturally relevant,” Brockel said.

“The meals are not straight from their menus but do represent the style of cuisine they would traditionally prepare,” Brockel said. “Each food cart definitely brings their own recipes and flavors to the program, although they’ve had to get creative working with the limited ingredients available right now.”

For safety, FEED Kitchens are also sanitizing the facility multiple times a day and limiting the number of people who can be in the facility at a time.

Melly Mell’s Catering, owned by Carmell Jackson, is also involved with FEED To Go. Jackson has been in the food business for 18 years, and when Gov. Tony Evers issued his “safer at home” order in March her business felt the impact immediately. She had food prepared and ready to deliver when the first cancellation came in.