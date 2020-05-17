Feeding residents and keeping businesses afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic

With many businesses shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, some families and individuals are scrambling to put food on the table, and food cart owners and caterers face losing their income.
FEED To Go, organized by the Northside Planning Council, brings food cart owners and caterers together with families and individuals who need meals. Donations, partnerships, and grants allow the food cart owners to earn money while preparing the meals that are distributed for free.
FEED Kitchens, Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Selfless Ambition, Madison Community Foundation and the Dane County COVID-19 Emergency & Recovery Fund via United Way have all contributed to FEED To Go.
Families and individuals can pick up free meals Monday through Friday at a number of community centers and Boys and Girls Club locations.
“It’s been great. Residents love it and appreciate that the meals are offered on a daily basis,” said Atasha Pinnell, the assistant program coordinator for Packer Community Learning Center. “If they hit a bump in the road, they can come get a meal.”
Each weekday up to 600 free meals are produced at FEED Kitchens, 1219 N. Sherman Ave., a local food business incubator operated by the council. Food businesses working there cook the meals.
“We are intentionally working with businesses that would usually be operating right now and depend on the revenue that they make at this time of year to stay in business but have lost revenue because of COVID-19,” FEED Kitchens manager Chris Brockel said.
El Wiscorican, a food cart run by Luis Carmona out of FEED Kitchens, was the first to prepare meals for the FEED To Go project in March. Other participating food carts are Café Costa Rica, owned by Thony Clarke; JAK’s Ohana, owned by Som Maly; and Jolly Frog, owned by Rene Perez.
One of the goals of the program is to offer food that is “culturally relevant,” Brockel said.
“The meals are not straight from their menus but do represent the style of cuisine they would traditionally prepare,” Brockel said. “Each food cart definitely brings their own recipes and flavors to the program, although they’ve had to get creative working with the limited ingredients available right now.”
For safety, FEED Kitchens are also sanitizing the facility multiple times a day and limiting the number of people who can be in the facility at a time.
Melly Mell’s Catering, owned by Carmell Jackson, is also involved with FEED To Go. Jackson has been in the food business for 18 years, and when Gov. Tony Evers issued his “safer at home” order in March her business felt the impact immediately. She had food prepared and ready to deliver when the first cancellation came in.
“At that time, I thought, ‘Was all the other jobs canceled? What about the two weddings I had booked, let alone of the upcoming graduation season?’ How was I to survive and pay my bills?” Jackson said.
Being a part of the FEED To Go program lets food cart owners join in the fight against coronavirus, Jackson said.
“I love giving back to my community and I feel like we at the FEED Kitchen are on the front line also, helping people to get a meal that is prepared with love,” Jackson said.
