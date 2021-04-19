Facing domestic abuse charges, co-owner of Merchant and Lucille steps down

The Cook it Forward statement was identical to those on the Lucille and Merchant Instagram accounts. All had comments closed.

Via text, Berkson said his “sincere hope is that we can as a business support Patrick in his ongoing struggles with anxiety and addiction while he and his entire family heal privately.”

He reiterated that Sweeney is stepping down but would not clarify what that means, whether Sweeney will temporarily move away from active management of Rule No. One Hospitality or leave the company.

“Patrick and his wife are doing their best to work through some difficult marital issues in a way that will least harm their own children and those around them,” Van Wagner said. “As Patrick has stated publicly, he has redoubled his efforts to address his addiction and emotional health struggles.

“It is Patrick’s intent to bring this case to as speedy a resolution as can be accomplished fairly to all.”

