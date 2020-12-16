Facing a 'grim' winter, Madison restaurant owners envision a post-COVID future

Tory Miller, the chef and co-owner of L’Etoile, Graze and Estrellon, said the only thing that will save independent restaurants (and independent businesses in general) is “a substantial amount of stimulus from the government based on lost revenue.”

“We’re all going to be sitting on less than nothing, coming back from this,” Miller said. “I don’t think people understand the dire nature of what our industry is in.”

Miller was contacted in the spring by the Independent Restaurant Coalition, a new lobbying group that has pushed for the RESTAURANTS Act in Congress. Chefs are on the cusp of organizing on a local level, Miller said.

“We’re used to not speaking up for ourselves,” Miller said. “When you need something, we show up, we donate gift cards. We always say yes. That’s been our model.”

Now, restaurants need help.

“It’s clicking the light switch for our community, to understand where food is coming from and what it takes to get to that plate,” said Lipscombe. “We have to reimagine what the restaurant should be — what it could be. How can we imagine them differently than what we had before?”

