Facing a 'grim' winter, Madison restaurant owners envision a post-COVID future

The year 2020 is a terrible time to be an independent restaurant in the United States. A savage airborne virus makes dining inside complicated at best, hazardous at worst. Government response to the industry’s pandemic-related struggles has been neither cohesive nor sustained.
Even an end-of-the-year grant of $20,000, which the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will award qualifying restaurants through the federal CARES Act, covers a fraction of monthly salaries, rent, services and supplies. The National Restaurant Association reported last week that 17% of restaurants, more than 110,000 establishments, have closed. That includes 10,000 in the last three months alone.
In the face of this, restaurant people are doing what they can. They keep moving.
“We were hustling and in the grip before COVID,” said Adrian Lipscombe, chef and owner of Uptowne Café & Bakery in La Crosse. “We are deep into it now. We have to try our best and we have to move forward.
“I believe restaurants will still exist. We need to decide how they exist.”
On Tuesday night, Lipscombe, who is also the organizer of the 40 Acres and a Mule project, joined six other colleagues from the food world who wear many hats.
“COVID & Restaurants: Where do we go from here?,” conducted via Zoom, was hosted by REAP Food Group, a Madison-based nonprofit that advocates for sustainable food systems.
“Everyone has been in response, react and pivot mode to make it through this,” said Helen Sarakinos, REAP’s executive director. “We saw this panel as an opportunity to have a conversation about the future we want to make together. How do we build something more equitable and sustainable coming out of this crisis?”
Frozen assets
Anna Landmark, cheesemaker and REAP farm to business manager, moderated a discussion with several main threads. First, all the panelists have had to adapt, but each confirmed their financial stability is under threat.
“The winter looks grim, I’m not going to sugarcoat that,” said Francesca Hong, who co-owns Morris Ramen on King Street and was recently elected to the Wisconsin state assembly.
Cook It Forward, a food security initiative Hong is working on with the owners of Merchant and Lucille, has helped keep some staff employed. Hong called out a “missed opportunity” on the part of government to use restaurants as a key part of crisis response.
“Everything we’ve received in grants from the government has gone straight to paying bills to other suppliers,” Hong said. “Most of the money that goes into independently run restaurants goes right back out into the community. Providing relief for restaurants would retain jobs and create a stronger workforce.
“In times of multiple compounding crises, you need comprehensive responses, and restaurants are in a unique position to provide a comprehensive response,” she added. “Folks had a misunderstanding of how much community impact restaurants can have.”
Christy McKenzie, owner of the café/grab-and-go/meal kit business Pasture & Plenty and a co-owner of Edible Madison magazine, canceled all of the café’s in-person events in the spring, losing some 60% of its business.
In response, McKenzie ramped up her “frozen assets” program, making farm-to-freezer meals. She leaned into meal kits and hosted fundraisers with Bakers Against Racism (pickup on Dec. 19), 40 Acres and a Mule (kit/class on Thursday, Dec. 17) and on behalf of REAP.
“Food is so powerful and people like getting together around food, but it’s so hard to make it profitable,” she said. McKenzie joined the other panelists in expressing concern for her staff. Her focus became “how do we make it through this, mental health-wise.”
Carmella Glenn, director of Just Bakery, works with people who have barriers to employment, like lack of education, housing issues, or a history in the justice system. Staffers may go from the bakery into restaurant work.
“The people I work with, these vulnerable populations, are accepted in these kitchens,” Glenn said. “It’s the place they can go and nobody cares what they did or what they’ve been through. … Some of the most vulnerable people work and are given second, third and fourth chances in this industry, and nobody’s saying ‘Why aren’t they essential?’”
“Bound to break”
Another recurring theme on the panel was equity, racial and economic. Lipscombe has been featured in Food and Wine, Civil Eats and Huffington Post in the past six months. She wryly joked that she and her crowdfunding project for Black farmers have become the “flavor of the month.” (Uptowne Café & Bakery opened in La Crosse in March 2017.)
“Our field is tough for BIPOC people,” Lipscombe said. “It’s been difficult from the beginning. It’s hard to get our voices heard. It is a white male-dominated field.”
As for the current crisis, Lipscombe said, “COVID played a part in this. But it was stressful within the restaurant business already. It was bound to break.”
A third thread among panelists was the impact on local food systems. Evan Dannells, chef/owner at Cadre, noted the pressures on meat processing plants and small butchers. (A Wisconsin State Journal story recently reported on this bottleneck.)
Dannells expressed gratitude for Second Harvest Food Bank, which passed substantial CARES Act funding on to local farmers. He hopes both this focus on local sourcing and a commitment to equity.
“We are all planning for a better future after this that none of us are remotely assured is going to exist,” Dannells said. “We’ve been stuck in an archaic business model that has not allowed us to make sure everyone in our space makes a living wage. … The job market for what we do for a living is going to become a lot more competitive.”
Tory Miller, the chef and co-owner of L’Etoile, Graze and Estrellon, said the only thing that will save independent restaurants (and independent businesses in general) is “a substantial amount of stimulus from the government based on lost revenue.”
“We’re all going to be sitting on less than nothing, coming back from this,” Miller said. “I don’t think people understand the dire nature of what our industry is in.”
Miller was contacted in the spring by the Independent Restaurant Coalition, a new lobbying group that has pushed for the RESTAURANTS Act in Congress. Chefs are on the cusp of organizing on a local level, Miller said.
“We’re used to not speaking up for ourselves,” Miller said. “When you need something, we show up, we donate gift cards. We always say yes. That’s been our model.”
Now, restaurants need help.
“It’s clicking the light switch for our community, to understand where food is coming from and what it takes to get to that plate,” said Lipscombe. “We have to reimagine what the restaurant should be — what it could be. How can we imagine them differently than what we had before?”
