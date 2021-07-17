Eat, tour, learn: Cooking series explores Black agriculture in Wisconsin

A new cooking and event series aims to dig deeper into the rich history of Black agriculture and foodways in Wisconsin.
Chef Yusuf Bin-Rella of TradeRoots Farms and Pasture and Plenty are partnering together to present a four-part cooking demonstration and seminar series titled “Explore the Landscape.” The series will begin with a virtual event on Thursday, July 22, featuring a lecture on the history of human migration from doctoral candidate Chris Keeve and an “Afrodiasporic Summer Picnic” cooking demonstration lead by Bin-Rella.
Participants will also learn about the Cheyenne Valley, Wisconsin's largest rural Black settlement in the 19th century and one of the few that existed beyond the South. Nearly 150 Black settlers built a farming community near Hillsboro that lasted until the early 20th century.
“To be honest, it was a history that I hadn't heard before,” said Christy McKenzie, owner and founder of Pasture and Plenty. “I was so excited to learn that the Cheyenne Valley continues to really celebrate that heritage.”
Those who wish to add to the experience can also pick up their own picnic meal in Madison or a to-go meal at Uptowne Cafe in LaCrosse. The picnic kit will include smoked pork tenderloin with cherry pear chutney or smoked sweet potato, with sides of Saladu Ñebbe, fresh watermelon, Flint cornbread with Sass butter, and finally, a maple sugar black raspberry pie bar.
Access to the virtual demonstration and discussion begins at $5, with the inclusion of the picnic being offered at the recommended price of $25. Both purchase options include a map and guidebook for a self-guided tour of the Cheyenne Valley Heritage Area.
“(The series) really takes what we've learned in the pandemic, which is that people are interested in connecting in virtual spaces around food, topics and especially opportunities to enrich their understanding of the diversity that's here in our community,” McKenzie said.
While the next three events in the series have not yet been announced, McKenzie confirmed that Explore the Landscape will continue on a monthly basis with the next installment taking place in August.
Thursday, July 22
6 p.m.
