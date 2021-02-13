Don't delete these cookies: 6 Madison-area bakers to satisfy a sweet tooth

Sylvia Jones gets the whole family in on her picture-perfect cut-out cookies and colorful cakes.

Jones named her home bakery for her daughter, Ella, now 10, who researches recipes and adjusts them to perfection. Xavier, 13, helps with sculpting and does “elaborate details and airbrushing,” Jones said. Jackson, 4, is “the taste tester. He’s our hype man,” Jones said.

Jones was winning art contests long before she entered the Just Bakery training program six years ago.

“Getting into cakes and cookies was a way for me to get back into my safe space,” Jones said. “In my childhood it was always, when I was hands on and involved in art, it was drowning out what was going on around me.”

Miss Ella’s sells a “soft bite cookie” with soft icing. Jones takes inspiration via her kiddos from TikTok, where they keep up on the sweetest trends. She’s found success with cookie decorating kits, which have proven popular for gift bags at drive-up birthday celebrations. Her cakes are beloved too, particularly a pink lemonade cake with a smooth raspberry filling.