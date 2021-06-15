Dining review: Fetching Fairchild is the fine dining spot next door

If I made a shoebox diorama of myself in my natural habitat, I’d put my cardboard self at a bar in a quiet neighborhood restaurant. I’d have a glass of rosé and a novel open in front of me. This is my personal native land.

So when I say dining at Fairchild, a not-technically-new-but-still-kind-of-new restaurant on Monroe Street, felt like coming home the first time I went there, that’s what I mean. Let the record reflect my personal bias for quiet bars and cold rosé, service that feels personal but doesn’t hover, and thoughtful plates of food.

In each of these ways, Fairchild is as close to perfect as a restaurant gets.

Fairchild, open a breath before the pandemic in 2020, is the collective dream of former L’Etoile executive sous chef Itaru Nagano and chef Andrew Kroeger, who moved back to Madison after five years in Austin, Texas, with the ELM Restaurant Group. Kroeger is a L’Etoile alum, as is their third partner, Patrick Sierra, who manages Fairchild’s wine program.