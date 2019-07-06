Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN LAFAYETTE... NORTHERN GREEN...IOWA...WESTERN COLUMBIA...SAUK AND WESTERN DANE COUNTIES... AT 449 AM CDT, RADAR INDICATED A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS EXTENDING FROM WONEWOC TO NEAR BELMONT. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 15 MPH. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURING WITH THESE STORMS. RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS POSSIBLE IN ONE HOUR, WHICH MAY RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING. ALSO, WIND GUSTS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WESTERN MADISON, FITCHBURG, MIDDLETON, WAUNAKEE, BARABOO, VERONA, PORTAGE, REEDSBURG, MOUNT HOREB, DODGEVILLE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, SAUK CITY, WISCONSIN DELLS, MINERAL POINT, LAKE WISCONSIN, CROSS PLAINS, LODI, LAKE DELTON, POYNETTE AND BELLEVILLE. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.