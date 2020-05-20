Customers supporting local restaurants safely during COVID-19 pandemic

“We need people who are sick to be able to stay at home without risking their income,” she said.

Order online

While not all restaurants have systems in place to order online, Patrick Riha, who opened Beef Butter BBQ in November 2018, said restaurant owners who do prefer customers order that way to save employees time.

“Everyone wants to eat between 5 and 6 p.m. And so, if you call up, it takes three to five minutes to process an order on the phone,” he said. “By the time we go through the menu and then take their credit card and everything, it ties up our phones.”

Another issue is that when customers Google his restaurant, sometimes they’re taken to a third-party delivery site, where the customer and restaurant owner both face extra costs.

“That kills me because we have to pay 30% to those companies,” he said. “We have a much better site anyways.”

On Tuesday, Riha was in the process of preparing his counter-service restaurant for dine-in service. He took out half the tables, put up lots of plexiglass and added social distance markings on the floors, along with directions for a single line.