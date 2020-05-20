Customers supporting local restaurants safely during COVID-19 pandemic

Nick Wiedenhoeft said he ate out with his family about twice a month prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the family orders takeout or delivery once a week.
“We might be having more of a restaurant experience now than before,” said Wiedenhoeft, 57, who lives on Madison’s Near East Side.
The idea, he said, is “to keep places open that we appreciate.”
Health officials have been advising consumers to patronize local restaurants, emphasizing that with common-sense precautions, getting takeout and delivery food is safe.
“Our restaurants in Madison and Dane County are doing a good job with following best practices and there is no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through food or food packaging,” said Bonnie Koenig, environmental health services supervisor with Public Health Madison and Dane County.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court last week struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order, which closed nonessential businesses, but allowed restaurants to stay open solely for takeout or delivery.
In short order, Public Health Madison & Dane County used its authority to issue a local order, incorporating most elements of “safer at home.” The governor’s order was set to expire next week.
On Monday, Public Health Madison & Dane County issued “Forward Dane,” a plan for the phased reopening of Dane County. Under phase one of the plan, businesses including restaurants, will be able to open at up to 25% capacity, expanding to 50% under phase two and 75% under phase three. Each phase is tied to certain measures of COVID-19 preparedness and spread being met for two weeks.
‘Best practices’
For the most part, it’s up to individual restaurant owners to decide how to operate their takeout and delivery operations.
“We have public health guidance or best practices. Those are not required by the orders,” Koenig said. “They’re just highly encouraged by public health to incorporate additional precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Takeout customers such as Wiedenhoeft have seen the differences in how restaurants are dealing with the threat from COVID-19. He singled out Beef Butter BBQ, 3001 N. Sherman Ave., for having an exemplary system in place.
“You call in your order and you can pay online or on the phone. Then you pull into one of their numbered spots and call and tell them what number you pulled into,” he said. “It’s efficient and they did it quite quickly.”
At some places, carryout hasn’t changed much from the pre-COVID days, but at others, an employee will take food out to the customer’s car with a bandana or face mask. Restaurants that are set up for it take credit card numbers online or over the phone, and offer “contactless” curbside service.
Masks and more
Malia Jones, a UW-Madison assistant scientist and social epidemiologist, said that because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people wear a mask when social distancing isn’t possible, food workers should wear some kind of face covering.
She said customers should also wear a face covering when they are picking up their food.
For the safety of both workers and customers, Jones suggests that contact be as minimal as possible.
“This means eliminate or clean the objects that lots of people are touching — like pens, PIN pads, receipts and cash.”
She advises customers to transfer carryout food to a plate and then dispose of the containers that other people may have touched.
“And as always, pandemic or no, everyone should wash their hands before eating.”
Jones said she would like to see paid sick leave become common in the food service industry.
“We need people who are sick to be able to stay at home without risking their income,” she said.
Order online
While not all restaurants have systems in place to order online, Patrick Riha, who opened Beef Butter BBQ in November 2018, said restaurant owners who do prefer customers order that way to save employees time.
“Everyone wants to eat between 5 and 6 p.m. And so, if you call up, it takes three to five minutes to process an order on the phone,” he said. “By the time we go through the menu and then take their credit card and everything, it ties up our phones.”
Another issue is that when customers Google his restaurant, sometimes they’re taken to a third-party delivery site, where the customer and restaurant owner both face extra costs.
“That kills me because we have to pay 30% to those companies,” he said. “We have a much better site anyways.”
On Tuesday, Riha was in the process of preparing his counter-service restaurant for dine-in service. He took out half the tables, put up lots of plexiglass and added social distance markings on the floors, along with directions for a single line.
Riha also spent $800 on masks and said he and his employees will wear them if the public health department deems it necessary. “If they recommend masks, we’re wearing masks,” he said.
‘Support our restaurants’
Public Health Madison and Dane County put out a newsletter with a planning guide for restaurants to use when they are able to reopen for dine-in service, noting that restaurant operators should be prepared for many restrictions.
Social distancing and effective hygiene practices are at the forefront, and the department advises frequent and proper hand-washing and the routine cleaning of all surfaces.
“We just don’t know everything about COVID. These are ways that we can add some preventative measures to increase our safety and reduce our risk,” Koenig said about best-practice guidelines put out by the city-county health department and the state.
Koenig said people can file a complaint against businesses not following the guidelines by emailing compliance@publichealthmdc.com.
She said her department wants to educate owners who may be drawing complaints.
“Those restaurants are essential to our community, important for providing food for all and we want to support them,” Koenig said.
Koenig said her department is careful not to put out information that could cause the public to fear ordering food from restaurants or going back out to eat when the time comes.
“For all the information we have, COVID is not spread through food, and it’s very low risk through inanimate objects,” she said. “We really want to encourage our public to go out and to support our restaurants.”
