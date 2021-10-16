CurderBurger sold out in Madison after one-day curd craze

The Curderburger vanished from Culver's locations across Madison just as quickly as it arrived, selling out by Friday afternoon on its one-day debut.

Cheese fans swarmed Culver's to get a taste of the novelty burger, which is topped with a fried cheese curd "crown" made of white and yellow curds with American cheese.

"As expected, the highly-anticipated Culver’s CurderBurger was a hit with guests, and has now officially SOLD OUT at all locations in the Madison area," Culver's spokesperson Eric Skrum said in a statement. "We encourage guests in surrounding areas to call their local Culver’s to inquire about the availability of CurderBurgers before heading to the restaurant in hopes of getting one."

The limited edition treat was an April Fool's Day gimmick by Culver's that went viral on social media. Though the burger was only in stores on Friday in honor of National Cheese Curd Day, the Prairie du Sac-based chain has not ruled out bringing the Curderburger back in the future.

