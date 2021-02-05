CT Kitchen: With 'Modern Comfort Food,' Ina Garten meets the moment

Despite some 15 years cooking Garten’s books, it took a New York Times story last fall for me to realize that “Every cookbook looks pretty much the same as the last, and is likely to hold a roast chicken, a beef filet, a root vegetable gratin, a bitter salad, a flourless chocolate confection.”

That’s true for “Modern Comfort Food” too. I did not make it to the baking section and we are not really in an appetizer moment, but there’s lots to love here! These are a few of the dishes we tried, with links to recipes when available.

Roasted cauliflower with lemon and capers — I bought this book for my mom for Christmas before picking it up myself, and this recipe was a major reason. I love cauliflower prepared this way, caramelized in the oven with crispy edges, sprinkled with salty parmesan and capers, finished with a squeeze of lemon and fresh parsley. It’s perfect.