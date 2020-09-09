CT Kitchen: Tomatoes, tomatoes everywhere! Time for a tart

For all that Wisconsin withholds in March, in early September it delivers. Everything seems to ripen at once. All of a sudden there are dozens of peppers and eggplants, broccoli and corn, squashes and endless cabbage.

This is all lovely and exciting until you’re lobbing an heirloom tomato the size of a baby’s head into the compost pile because fruit flies got to it first.

Our CSA box overflows with Red Dragon Napa cabbage and lion’s mane mushrooms that I am working out how to cook (maybe in crab cakes?) For the rest, I’m inclined to go back to old favorites. I made a big batch of pesto that, after two days on baguette with tomatoes, is already almost gone. I buzzed gazpacho in a blender, ate it at every meal for 18 hours, then made more.

The new things I’ve tried have had varying levels of success. Turns out swapping figs for ripe pears in a ricotta cake can make it sink, but adding dark chocolate helped us forget about it. And I may have settled on a favorite way to use turnips, a veggie that’s always been tough for me to love.

I’ve been pulling from a mix of online recipes and cookbooks lately, so links will be shared when I have them. Happy cooking!