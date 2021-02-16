CT Kitchen: 'The Rise' celebrates a rich, ongoing Black culinary legacy

Papa Ed’s shrimp and grits — The last time I was in Charleston, I ordered shrimp and grits at least once a day every day, and I have no regrets. These grits, made with heavy cream, butter and shredded cheddar (yellow not white, because Wisconsin), were filling enough that I’d cut the recipe in half next time I make them, but keep the tomato-and-chorizo gumbo sauce right where it’s at. cookswithoutborders.com/papa-eds-shrimp-and-grits

Crudités with a carrot double dip — I often have a twinge of guilt when I compost things that can technically be used, like radish tops and chicken necks. Grandma would be ashamed! Here, in a recipe inspired by activist Devita Davison of FoodLab Detroit, the fringy carrot tops are more than a garnish. They’re a key ingredient in a chunky groundnut romesco, served over a hummus-like dip made with roasted carrots and peanut butter. I made this for an afternoon of lunch and euchre with our two-couple pod, and serving these crudités felt a throwback in the best way. foodandwine.com/recipes/crudites-with-carrot-dip-and-romesco