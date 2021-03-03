CT Kitchen: Sushi bake is the hot dish of your dreams

This week, I’ve got two options for comfort cooking inspiration. First, cook a dinner party dish for yourself, your partner or your immediate family. Do the extra steps. Make all the banchan for the bo ssam! Go all out.

Second, think about a book that changed the way you cook and pull it back out again. Make oatmeal molasses cookies from the “Betty Crocker Cooky Book,” or chicken Marbella from “The Silver Palate Cookbook.” Or just page through it; see what comes up.

If you cook something beloved and brilliant, this week let me know! Here’s what I’ve been making.

Zuni Café roast chicken and bread salad — I have many thoughts about this warm bread salad and perfectly tender chicken, but I’ll keep it short(er). Get good bread, like scali from Batch Bakehouse, and broil the whole loaf. Raisins are a fine substitute for currants, and strongly flavored greens (arugula, mustard) are best. Salting, or dry brining, the chicken days in advance is an extra step, but worth it. There’s a reason this recipe is timeless. epicurious.com/recipes/food/views/zuni-roast-chicken-with-bread-salad-56389456