CT Kitchen: Sushi bake is the hot dish of your dreams

The Zuni Café recipe for roast chicken and bread salad is iconic on the level of the Momofuku bo ssam or Jim Lahey’s no-knead sourdough bread. Like Ina Garten’s engagement chicken, the Zuni method has been replicated by magazines and bloggers and even reinvented in turkey form.
As found in “The Zuni Café Cookbook” by the late Judy Rodgers, the original recipe is four and a half pages long. It requires a person to plan on Tuesday to eat chicken on Friday, to toggle between broiler, stovetop and oven, to flip a hot bird over halfway through cooking and to not forget the pine nuts or let the garlic color. It’s a lot.
I’ve been making variations on the Zuni bird for years, but I rarely take the time to do all the steps. A week or so ago I pulled the cookbook off the shelf. It opened immediately to that (wrinkled) page. It was like the recipe itself remembered me.
This week, I’ve got two options for comfort cooking inspiration. First, cook a dinner party dish for yourself, your partner or your immediate family. Do the extra steps. Make all the banchan for the bo ssam! Go all out.
Second, think about a book that changed the way you cook and pull it back out again. Make oatmeal molasses cookies from the “Betty Crocker Cooky Book,” or chicken Marbella from “The Silver Palate Cookbook.” Or just page through it; see what comes up.
If you cook something beloved and brilliant, this week let me know! Here’s what I’ve been making.
Zuni Café roast chicken and bread salad — I have many thoughts about this warm bread salad and perfectly tender chicken, but I’ll keep it short(er). Get good bread, like scali from Batch Bakehouse, and broil the whole loaf. Raisins are a fine substitute for currants, and strongly flavored greens (arugula, mustard) are best. Salting, or dry brining, the chicken days in advance is an extra step, but worth it. There’s a reason this recipe is timeless. epicurious.com/recipes/food/views/zuni-roast-chicken-with-bread-salad-56389456
Shrimp risotto — If you can remember a few ratios, risotto doesn’t require a recipe. I love this dish for winter weeknights because I always have shrimp in the freezer, white wine in the fridge and rice in my pantry. I added saffron from our recent Cooking with the Cap Times bouillabaisse adventure for an earthy, floral flavor boost. foodandwine.com/recipes/saffron-and-shrimp-risotto
Malted “forever” brownies — Bon Appetit star Claire Saffitz is back on YouTube, this time with kitty cameos! Before making these brownies, which include two kinds of chocolate (semisweet and milk chocolate chips) and malted milk powder, I watched Claire demo. My preferred brownies usually involve espresso powder, but these are a strong new contender. (Recipe found in “Dessert Person,” also at epicurious.com/recipes/food/views/malted-forever-brownies.)
Vegetarian taco bowls — My partner was gone for a few days, and while he was gone my diet pivoted vegetarian. I particularly liked this bright, mildly spicy tofu bowl with a bunch of different veggie textures. My partner is not a tofu guy, but this has enough going on that I bet he’d like it too. bonappetit.com/recipe/vegetarian-taco-bowls
Sushi bake — My latest, greatest culinary obsession is sushi bake. Sushi bake is a lockdown trend, launched in the Philippines, inspired by a California roll and baked like a casserole in the oven. (Note: the word “sushi” refers to vinegared rice, not raw fish.) With smoky seaweedy furikake seasoning, little bursts of brine from tobiko, crunchy fresh veggies on top and divinely creamy Kewpie mayo in the layers, sushi bake is the handsome hot dish of my dreams. bonappetit.com/story/sushi-bake
Crispy rice with ginger-citrus celery salad — I’m embarrassingly bad at making eggs the way I like them best, with a runny yolk and cooked white (sunny side up or over easy). I tried again for this recipe by Devonn Francis, which involved making brown rice ahead and crisping it in a nonstick skillet. I loved the ginger-lemon-sesame dressing, the fresh herbs, the crunch of the celery and broccoli. With eggs on top, it was filling and virtuous-feeling, too. bonappetit.com/recipe/crispy-rice-with-ginger-citrus-celery-salad
Chicken chilindrón —My partner was paging through a March-April 2021 Milk Street Kitchen magazine when this braised tomato-pepper chicken recipe caught his eye. I love a quick braise. This one is great with rice or roasted potatoes. (The Milk Street recipe is behind a paywall; this is similar: winemag.com/recipe/farm-to-table-easy-chicken-chilindron.)
Slow-roasted pork shoulder with cider, apples and spices — Last fall, we picked up a massive pork shoulder, cut it up and froze it in 3.5-4 pound chunks. Pulling one of these from the deep freeze and cooking it slowly on a Sunday afternoon is like a present we gave ourselves. The recipe I used was from “365: A Year of Everyday Cooking & Baking” by Meike Peters. For a taste of Peters’ cooking, check out meikepeters.com/bavarian-beer-roasted-pork-with-sweet-potatoes-and-parsnip. (Also similar: fiveacrefarms.com/slow-roast-pork-shoulder-with-cider-and-spices-by-frances-boswell.)
Dark chocolate and sunflower spelt scones — As rewarding as it was to bake my own sourdough, I eventually got bored with what I could make on my own. So I started picking up some new flours. Spelt flour gave these scones a lightly nutty flavor, but was less dense than whole wheat. I wrapped and froze them individually, so any morning I like I can have a fresh scone in 20 minutes. kingarthurbaking.com/recipes/dark-chocolate-and-sunflower-spelt-scones-recipe
Blueberry spelt muffins — Next month, I’m definitely going to pick up Roxana Jullapat’s upcoming cookbook, “Mother Grains: Recipes for the Grain Revolution,” then cash in a coupon from Meadowlark Organics I’ve got pinned to the fridge. These muffins, a Jullapat recipe in last month’s Bon Appetit, were quick to bake and just sweet enough. bonappetit.com/recipe/blueberry-spelt-muffins