CT Kitchen: Pack up and take the cooking outdoors

My partner and I camp for different reasons. He likes the quiet in the trees, the stars over Peninsula State Park, the unstructured hours to read, do old crosswords and play guitar.
I mainly like two things: getting out of town (at a price we can afford) and cooking with gas.
We call our style “comfy camping.” This involves special inflatable mats for back support, a six-person tent for two people and a Coleman propane stove. This year, I took time the day before we left to make a fresh batch of granola, stem green beans and chop and bag onions, mixed peppers and carrots, all for faster onsite prep. I even pre-measured bags of pearl couscous, rice and dried pasta and wrote cook times right on the bag.
Before we left, I’d been loving a new cookbook by the Berlin- and Malta-based author Meike Peters. “365: A Year of Everyday Cooking and Baking” is organized month-to-month, encouraging hyper-seasonal cooking. She keeps ingredient lists short, and it’s easy to scan a full month to find what you’re in the mood for — spaghetti with tapenade and sautéed zucchini, peach cake with cinnamon-sugar crust, grilled prawns with herbed potato salad.
Recipes, as always, shared when possible. I hope this gives you a few ideas for summer produce and taking your cooking out of doors.
Shrimp with pearl couscous, cherry tomatoes and olives — Couscous is ideal for camping because it cooks fast and you can add so many veggies to it. I used a ton of mixed color cherry tomatoes here and added frozen shrimp for protein. (If you do include shrimp, make this the first day of camping for obvious reasons.) jessicagavin.com/israeli-couscous-tomato-olives
Caprese green beans — Another use for all of those fabulous tomatoes! This is as simple as it sounds: quickly blanched green and yellow beans with the classic caprese combo of tomatoes, mozzarella and fresh basil. Sherry or balsamic vinegar work equally well here, with the best olive oil you can find (I like L’Estronell, made from arbequina olives). cleanfoodcrush.com/caprese-green-beans
Potato salad with red wine vinaigrette — I didn’t technically take a recipe for this, since I’ve made variations on it so often. After boiling until tender, cut the potatoes in half and toss them on the grate over your campfire to give them a little extra char. We served these with grilled bone-in chicken thighs, seasoned with Penzey’s fajita blend. marthastewart.com/1528870/new-potato-salad-red-wine-vinaigrette
Glazed grilled carrots — I loved the glaze on these grilled carrots so much, I repurposed it as a marinade for flank steak. Soy sauce, balsamic, brown sugar, garlic and rosemary give a sweet-salty hit to both the beef and the root veg. cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1018129-glazed-grilled-carrots
One-pot sausage and rice skillet — I make a variation on this skillet every time we camp, sometimes with jambalaya-ish flourishes, sometimes a stovetop-style chicken and rice. For this one, we grabbed fresh smoky rosemary and garlic sausage and I mixed the paprika/turmeric/oregano spice blend in advance. Note: if you pre-chop your garlic before camping, double bag it. By day two, the entire cab of our borrowed truck smelled like garlic. (Oops.) foxandbriar.com/easy-one-pot-sausage-and-rice-skillet
Shishito peppers with sesame oil — This is barely a recipe. Shishito peppers have become restaurant darlings in the past five years or so because they have all the complexity of spicy peppers with none of the capsaicin that makes them fiery. Toss them in a neutral oil to grill them, then finish with sesame oil and salt. They’re incredibly good finger food. gimmesomeoven.com/easy-sesame-shishito-peppers-recipe
From “365: A Year of Everyday Cooking and Baking”
Mediterranean stuffed zucchini with feta, basil and pine nuts — Like I’m sure many of you are, we’ve been lousy with zucchini. After I packed up Melissa Clark's zucchini bread for camping breakfasts, I baked these. They’re vegetarian, delicious and beautiful too. meikepeters.com/mediterranean-stuffed-zucchini-with-feta-basil-and-pine-nuts
Tapenade chicken with roasted garlic and lemon — Tapenade is technically easy to make, but I don’t bother anymore. Make it yourself or buy it, either way use it in this fabulous, citrusy, olive-rich chicken dish. (This recipe is only in the cookbook; try David Tanis’s tapenade chicken for something similar: cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1020082-chicken-paillard-with-black-olive-tapenade).
Green beans and peas with tahini-lemon mayonnaise — In the course of making the mayo for this dish, I discovered the two-minute immersion blender trick doesn’t work with small amounts. In the spirit of transparency, we ate tahini-lemon broken mayonnaise on our green beans. Still recommend. meikepeters.com/green-beans-and-peas-with-tahini-lemon-mayonnaise-and-basil
Panzanella with bacon, figs and rosemary — I’m on the record as loving panzanella in all its forms, and “365” had some great variations. There’s one in the cookbook with cherries, stilton, shallots and thyme, and another with green beans and artichokes. Try this version with fresh figs and bacon. Throw in mozzarella or feta like we did. This is the dairy state, after all. meikepeters.com/summery-berry-bacon-panzanella-rosemary
