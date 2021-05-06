CT Kitchen: Make savory mole and pretty pink drinks with 'Chicano Eats'

Cooking this book, I went through two bags of dried chilies in less than two weeks. I steeped jamaica (hibiscus) into syrup, with a deep magenta color I’d like to find in a lipstick. I made a chorizo spice blend that would transform any grilled vegetable. I broke my blender (I blame the blender, not the mole).

I don’t buy every cookbook I write about in this column, but I couldn’t part with “Chicano Eats.” Find it for $32.50 on bookshop.org or, for a limited time on Kindle, $1.99. I have linked to recipes when I can.

Mac and queso fundido — Of course we started here. Mac and cheese with fun toppings? How predictably Wisconsin. This potluck-ready pasta did not mess around — there were three kinds of cheese (mozzarella, Colby Jack and parmesan), whole milk and heavy cream, as well as crumbled chorizo sausage and sautéed mushrooms. The only nod to vegetables was a sprinkle of sliced green onion on top. I’m in love. cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1020987-mac-and-queso-fundido