CT Kitchen: Make savory mole and pretty pink drinks with 'Chicano Eats'

When we went to restaurants often (a practice that, post-vaccination, is happily returning), one main criteria for deciding on dinner was: Would I make this at home?
That’s not could we make it at home — it’s not hard to fry chicken, but I don’t like the splattery mess and excess oil. Sushi is another restaurant-only food. I can never source a good variety of fish, and you could spackle a tub with my sushi rice.
Mole (MOH-lay), the thick Mexican sauce with a gazillion ingredients like plantains, dried chilies, pork lard and chocolate, has long been on my “would not make” list. Mole is complex, earthy and deeply delicious, but even those who love it the most may rely on a paste instead of making mole from scratch. It’s a special occasion sauce.
Thank goodness for Esteban Castillo. The author of the Chicano Eats blog and a vibrant 2020 cookbook of the same name, Castillo is like the Mexican American friend who invites you over for dinner and sends you away with a belly full of ribs, two slices of cake and 12 of his abuelos’ recipes. Accordingly, his Oaxacan coloradito-style mole makes plenty to share.
Cooking this book, I went through two bags of dried chilies in less than two weeks. I steeped jamaica (hibiscus) into syrup, with a deep magenta color I’d like to find in a lipstick. I made a chorizo spice blend that would transform any grilled vegetable. I broke my blender (I blame the blender, not the mole).
I don’t buy every cookbook I write about in this column, but I couldn’t part with “Chicano Eats.” Find it for $32.50 on bookshop.org or, for a limited time on Kindle, $1.99. I have linked to recipes when I can.
Mac and queso fundido — Of course we started here. Mac and cheese with fun toppings? How predictably Wisconsin. This potluck-ready pasta did not mess around — there were three kinds of cheese (mozzarella, Colby Jack and parmesan), whole milk and heavy cream, as well as crumbled chorizo sausage and sautéed mushrooms. The only nod to vegetables was a sprinkle of sliced green onion on top. I’m in love. cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1020987-mac-and-queso-fundido
Tequila BBQ chicken skewers — The weather didn’t cooperate on the night we made these tequila-and-lime marinated skewers, so we swapped grill for oven. I went all out and made the hibiscus BBQ sauce too, which involved one of my recipe deal-breakers: pushing stuff through a sieve. I truly hate doing that. But dang, I loved this sauce, and it’s such a lovely color. (This recipe, also from Castillo, is quicker: thedailymeal.com/recipes/grilled-citrus-tequila-chicken-tacos).
Tacos al pastor — I love a sweet-savory situation like pork and pineapple. This is a plan-ahead dinner because of the pineapple juice/achiote marinade, but the pork is cut so thin, it grills in no time. My partner was thrilled with these tacos, garnished with fresh pineapple, lime, cilantro and white onion. (Castillo has a vegan version up at chicanoeats.com/vegan-tacos-al-pastor).
Chorizo-spiced delicata squash tortas — If you buy this cookbook for a friend, send along bags of guajillo chilies, ancho chilies and hibiscus flowers (all easily available at Woodman’s, by the way). I still have some of this aromatic spice mix, which blends chilies and alliums (onion, garlic) with baking spices (allspice, cinnamon, clove) as well as smoked paprika and cumin. Try this mix on sweet potatoes, carrots or other kinds of squash, plus any protein you’ve got. Bunless? Spiced squash makes a great vegetarian taco filling. purewow.com/recipes/chorizo-spiced-delicata-squash-tortas
Chorizo-spiced meatballs — I thawed some ground turkey, which took well to Castillo’s bold spice blend, and made these a day ahead. Then on a busy night after work I tossed them into a quickie tomato sauce (canned tomatoes, oregano, butter, a little sugar and salt) and made pasta. I should really have made extras of these meatballs for the freezer. (I couldn’t find a similar recipe online, but this Blue Apron version doesn’t look bad? blueapron.com/recipes/mexican-turkey-meatballs-with-pepitas-rice-spicy-cilantro-sauce).
Arroz blanco — This goes-with-anything value-added rice just puts garlic, corn and a hunk of butter into basmati, and I’m here for it. Chicken stock adds flavor, but water works too. (Similar: smartlittlecookie.net/rice-with-corn-arroz-con-maiz)
Hibiscus spritzer — During the latter half of the pandemic, my partner and I got very into cocktailing, which has meant many variations on simple syrup. (For a brunch cocktail called the Little Sail, I steeped demerara sugar with cinnamon, allspice, cloves and nutmeg. Highly recommend.)
Anyway, to make this stunning spritzer, start with dried hibiscus, sugar and a pinch of salt, dissolved into a syrup. Make that in advance, stick a bottle of vodka in the freezer, juice some limes and you’ve got the prettiest happy hour cocktail in town. (Similar: Castillo’s strawberry hibiscus margarita, chicanoeats.com/strawberry-hibiscus-margarita.)
Mole — Friends! I made mole! File this under “project cooking,” like a Bolognese or a three-layer cake. There are many ingredients, from chilies and nuts to Mexican chocolate and raisins. One must brown and blend and push food through a sieve repeatedly. The process took me several hours and possibly broke my blender?
But on Good Friday, when my fully vaccinated parents came to Madison for the first time in over a year, I got to dollop this savory, warm sauce of my labors onto grilled chicken drumsticks. It felt like a real event. Worth it, no question. (Not available online; try this one on Epicurious: epicurious.com/recipes/food/views/mole-coloradito-with-ancho-guajillo-chiles-tomatoes-sesame-cinnamon-chocolate).
