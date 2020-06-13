CT Kitchen: Got chicken thighs? We can schnitzel that

We’re a week or so out from the finale of this year’s “Top Chef,” Bravo’s perennially popular reality cooking competition. The all-star Season 17 features the delightfully nerdy Gregory Gourdet, ever-positive Melissa King, brilliant Eric Adjepong (he was robbed last season!) and the other (nicer) Voltaggio brother, Bryan. I am loving it.
As my partner and I watched the cheftestants race to make a breakfast buffet for 200 moms, I pulled co-host Gail Simmons’ cookbook off my shelf. Simmons came to Madison for the Wisconsin Book Festival in 2017 on tour with “Bringing It Home,” a wide-ranging collection of recipes inspired as much by her Jewish Canadian roots as her international travels.
If you have a reasonably stocked contemporary pantry — za’atar, malt vinegar, crystallized ginger, capers — Simmons’ recipes will not require any special grocery trips. The text, written with Mindy Fox, is clear and helpful, punctuated by Simmons’ vivid stories.
“Bringing it Home” (Grand Central Life & Style, 2017) costs $30 new. Not all of these recipes have been reprinted online, but I’ve linked them whenever I could.
Recipes from “Bringing It Home”
My kinda burger — I rarely crave burgers, but I guess I hit the point in self-isolation that demands a thick patty, bread and butter pickles and a toasted bun. You can use Simmons’ flavor combination of Dijon mustard, capers, shallots and Worcestershire on any mix of ground beef, and the mayo-ketchup-pickle juice “special sauce” is a keeper.
Greek-style lamb meatballs over orzo — This is sort of a variation on spaghetti and meatballs, given Mediterranean energy with oregano, feta, fresh dill and Kalamata olives. The meatballs tended to fall apart a little as they cooked, but I’ll take that over tough little superballs.
Dirty rice — I prepped this Cajun-inspired dish, which includes both ground chicken and chicken livers, while my partner was on a Zoom call with members of his church choir. They had a lot of strong opinions about the livers! I’m here to say they don’t make the dish taste like iron, but it’s a deeper, richer flavor than chicken alone. The end result was a little spicy and very hearty, a fine rice-forward dinner. (Find it in the cookbook via Google books.)
Chocolate ginger scones — I made some modifications to these vegan scones, mainly because I didn’t have crystallized ginger (I minced some fresh with sugar instead) and because, while I did happen to have a can of coconut milk, the heavy cream in my fridge was going to go bad sooner. So I made them with full fat dairy and bittersweet chocolate, and they were easy and so, so good with coffee at breakfast. (Find the recipe in Google books.)
Salt and vinegar smashed potatoes — This bears a strong resemblance to a Susie Middleton smashed potatoes recipe I make constantly. Simmons boils the potatoes with malt vinegar in the water before cooling, smashing and roasting until crunchy with a lot of chive butter. These are very, very good.
Za’atar chicken schnitzel with Israeli salad — On a day when you’ve got some stress to release, make schnitzel. On a pretty summer day when you’re craving fresh tomatoes and peppers, make this Israeli-inspired salad. The crispy chicken cooks super fast and the fresh herbs in the salad are just what I want right now.
Fish tacos with soy-lime crema — These tacos almost didn’t happen. I remembered to pull the frozen halibut I’d earmarked for this from the freezer the night before, but I did not think to check the expiration date. (2017? Oops.) My partner made a last minute dash to the only seafood counter still open and brought back some cod, which I marinated quickly while whisking together the soy-lime crema and prepping the cabbage slaw. The best weeknight dinners are adaptable — and fast. (Find the recipe in Google books.)
Piri-piri roast chicken — Readers who’ve been here before know I’m newly obsessed with spatchcocking, a time-saving deboning technique I deployed again in this recipe. The marinade on the chicken, with ancho chiles, lemon, ginger, garlic and several other big flavors, makes this a dinner party worthy roast chicken for whenever it’s safe to have dinner parties again.
Everything cream cheese — I didn’t know I needed a recipe for this, and arguably I probably didn’t. But I wouldn’t have thought to whip toasted sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion flakes and garlic powder into my cream cheese if Simmons hadn’t reminded me that such a thing was possible. I added a little lemon zest and fresh scallions because I had them and scraped everything from the bowl of my stand mixer right back into the cream cheese container. It was just like at the bagel shop!
