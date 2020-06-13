CT Kitchen: Got chicken thighs? We can schnitzel that

Chocolate ginger scones — I made some modifications to these vegan scones, mainly because I didn’t have crystallized ginger (I minced some fresh with sugar instead) and because, while I did happen to have a can of coconut milk, the heavy cream in my fridge was going to go bad sooner. So I made them with full fat dairy and bittersweet chocolate, and they were easy and so, so good with coffee at breakfast. (Find the recipe in Google books.)