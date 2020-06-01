CT Kitchen: Face the intimidating soft shell crab (and win)

As warm weather rolls in and the days get longer, it’s been a challenge to figure out what, or even whether, I want to cook each night. I have a new fondness for a whatever’s-in-the-fridge sandwich, or what my mom used to call “smorgasbord” — leftovers, variously reheated.

To stave off boredom, then, let this cooking column serve as inspiration to all of us.

I took two weeks of leave in early May, and by the second week I’d decided to explore Christopher Kimball’s “Milk Street Kitchen: The New Rules,” subtitled “Recipes that will change the way you cook.” Many of the recipes below are from this cookbook, which was a semifinalist for a 2020 James Beard Award in the “General Cookery” category.

Milk Street recipes are all online, and they are behind a paywall ($19.95/year). I used to find this frustrating, but I’ve come to recognize that a fully tested recipe, one that’s clear and reliable, has a lot of value. Developing recipes takes time and deserves compensation. That said, when I see similar recipes that are free, I will link to those, too; I know no one’s budget is infinite.

Recipes from Milk Street: The New Rules