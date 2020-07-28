CT Kitchen: 'Craving' basil chicken, coconut rice and baked fish

Welcome to mid-July, when the number of vegetables rolling in has grown so numerous, I made a reverse shopping list and posted it on the fridge. Don’t forget! You’ve got eggplant, radishes, spring carrots, rainbow chard, kohlrabi, zucchini zucchini zucchini.

My inspiration recently has been Chrissy Teigen’s “Cravings” (Clarkson Potter, 2016), which I reserved at the library back when the food world was atwitter about Alison Roman’s disparaging remarks about her. (Roman has since apologized.)

Teigen, for those who don’t already follow the supermodel/ television personality, has a funny, self-aware and enthusiastic voice. She also has a wide range of culinary influences and a love of pineapple and hot chilis. Her cookbook spans Thai dishes from her mother, a burger named for her in New York City, chicken recipes inspired by her musician husband, John Legend, and about 85 gorgeous photos.