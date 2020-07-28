CT Kitchen: 'Craving' basil chicken, coconut rice and baked fish

Welcome to mid-July, when the number of vegetables rolling in has grown so numerous, I made a reverse shopping list and posted it on the fridge. Don’t forget! You’ve got eggplant, radishes, spring carrots, rainbow chard, kohlrabi, zucchini zucchini zucchini.
My inspiration recently has been Chrissy Teigen’s “Cravings” (Clarkson Potter, 2016), which I reserved at the library back when the food world was atwitter about Alison Roman’s disparaging remarks about her. (Roman has since apologized.)
Teigen, for those who don’t already follow the supermodel/ television personality, has a funny, self-aware and enthusiastic voice. She also has a wide range of culinary influences and a love of pineapple and hot chilis. Her cookbook spans Thai dishes from her mother, a burger named for her in New York City, chicken recipes inspired by her musician husband, John Legend, and about 85 gorgeous photos.
This is one of those check-it-out-then-buy-it situations for me. In a few months, I want to return to the chicken pot pie soup with crust crackers, Pepper's scalloped potatoes, the risotto with porcini mushrooms and peas, the sweet potato gnocchi with brown butter and sage. It all looks great.
As always, I hope this gives you some inspiration. Recipes linked when available!
From “Cravings”
Sweet and salty coconut rice — If there’s one recipe that changed my life in this book, it’s this one. I don’t even like coconut that much, but I’ve made this maybe four times now, and it just gets better. If you have a bag of jasmine rice and a can of coconut milk in your pantry, you can make this tonight. popsugar.com/food/chrissy-teigen-coconut-rice-recipe-47413100
Pineapple-grilled short ribs — These sweet-spicy ribs with the rice above are a magical combination. If you can’t find flanken/kalbi-style short ribs, this marinade works for flank steak and sirloin, just give it overnight. unwrittenrecipes.com/blog/2017/chrissy-teigens-pineapple-grilled-short-ribs-famous-fridays
Margarita chicken fajitas — What makes these fajitas “margarita” is a marinade that adds tequila and fresh orange and lime juice to adobo sauce and garlic. It calls for mushrooms and spinach; I added some poblano and bell peppers too. Make margaritas with the rest of the tequila, obviously. centralstreetkitchen.com/recipes/2019/margarita-chicken-fajitas-with-mushrooms-and-spinach
Chili-ginger paper-baked fish — With Icelandic cod from the Lake Edge Seafood Company and tons of aromatics, the hardest thing about this recipe was wrapping the parchment paper package. (I can barely wrap rectangular Christmas gifts.) Open the package over a serving dish to retain the coconut/ginger/sesame liquid. flourandspiceblog.com/chilli-ginger-paper-baked-fish
Mexican street corn — Sure, riffs on elote are everywhere, but I’m not in restaurants these days. Here, you char the corn in a cast iron skillet, brush it with mayo and roll it in cheese. Sprinkle of cayenne, squeeze of lime, perfection. burrogoods.com/blogs/musings/burro-kitchen-chrissy-teigens-cravings-mexican-street-corn
Charred and garlicky broccoli — This is a good recipe if you’ve got a jar of peeled garlic cloves. Start a day ahead by making low-and-slow garlic oil and cheesy breadcrumbs. The broccoli itself takes less than 10 minutes. katecookswithchrissy.wordpress.com/2018/02/11/112
Zucchini “lasagna” Bolognese — Zucchini noodles? So 2016! I don’t regret making this, even though it took ages and two full passes to get the zucchini right (thicker = less likely to char). I made a Sunday sauce on a Sunday and ended up with two full containers of Bolognese now in my freezer. With the assembled lasagna, we happily polished off the rest of the tempranillo that went in the sauce. thestripe.com/chrissy-teigen-zucchini-lasagna-bolognese-recipe
Skillet-charred fish tacos — I was raised with Grandma’s sauerkraut and I adore kimchi, but slaw for fish tacos is my single favorite way to use summer cabbage. Teigen’s recipe adapts for the fish you find — tilapia, catfish, whitefish, whatever. houseandhome.com/recipe/chrissy-teigans-skillet-charred-fish-tacos
Buttery glazed green beans — With certain ingredients, it’s easy to fall into the same preps over and over. My fallback for green beans is steamed with walnut oil and toasted walnuts. Teigen is doing something similar here with almonds and butter, but you cook the beans in sugar water (!). I absolutely loved it. cravingsbychrissyteigen.com/cravings/buttery-glazed-green-beans
Pad grapow chicken — This, like the coconut rice, is from Teigen’s “Thai mom” chapter. It’s super simple and extremely good, a stir-fry with oyster and soy sauce, a little heat from chili and a ton of Thai basil (all from my garden!). eatdrinkfrolic.com/2016/04/basil-chicken-cravings-cookbook.html
Sesame chicken noodles — This fabulous, simple recipe for sweet and nutty noodles with chicken and scallions wasn’t on my original meal plan. I whipped it up on a recent night when I ended up working straight through to 8 p.m. and needed something quick that was mostly pantry-based. How much do I love tahini? So much. victoria-grace.com/2017/03/20/recipes-chrissy-teigens-sesame-chicken-noodles
