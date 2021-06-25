CT Kitchen: 'Cook This Book' with snacking cakes, pork noodles and perfect popcorn

The right way to make popcorn — I have a lot of feelings about popcorn technique. Baz agrees with me about the skillet, in which she adds all the melted butter and canola oil right at the top, plus some turmeric (for color) and salt. Nutritional yeast is the finishing touch. I’ll be honest, I wrecked my first batch, salting it to high heaven. Still, I think she’s onto something. (Post-pop technique: facebook.com/watch/?v=2055792558070406)

Beef and celery stir-fry with wilted basil — Stir-fries with thinly sliced protein and crunchy veg come together in a flash and are an easy way to incorporate extra CSA or market veggies. I added baby bok choy to this one. youtube.com/watch?v=EfzCLsG3F-4

Blueberry cornflake crisp — I’m already planning variations on this easy crisp with stone fruit, like peaches and plums, and whatever local strawberries I can get my hands on. Corn flakes have a lighter texture than the oats I usually use, and a teaspoon of ground cardamom adds a little something extra. We served it with vanilla ice cream, of course. (This strawberry rhubarb crisp is similar: flavor-feed.com/strawberry-rhubarb-cornflake-crisps).

